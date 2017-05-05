Secret Diner: May 5, 2017

Were you able to guess the identity and location of last week’s review? It is Morrison’s Irish Pub, at 200 State St. in Downtown Alton. Since this building is directly impacted by the current flood conditions, you may have to wait a wee bit before enjoying a visit, but it will definitely be worth the wait!

• • •

For this week, I stepped a bit out of the normal routine. The restaurant I visited had an out-of-the-ordinary entrance … in fact, some would say it is a sort of nod to the past.

We were seated at our table and I looked around at the pleasant atmosphere created by the nondescript paintings on the wall and the muted green and brown-colored paint. Even though the ceilings were not especially high, the archways were tall enough to not be obtrusive and avoided a “sag low” feel. Real silverware arrived wrapped in a sturdy napkin (I hate when only wimpy napkins are available; you have to go through about 25 in one sitting).

Our waitress was friendly and efficient. I soon had a fresh-squeezed lemonade in front of me, while my dining companion chose an orange smoothie. Skipping appetizers, we placed our order.

My dinner came with a side salad. During a previous visit to this restaurant, I was disappointed to see they had begun using a rectangular dish to serve the salad instead of a traditional bowl, which made for a tiny portion. I was glad to see this time that the regular bowl had returned, and the portion size was perfect. The lettuce was cold and crisp, and the distinct dressing that is the establishment’s signature flavor was just the right amount to complement each bite without leaving the lettuce swimming in goop.

My chicken came in a wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and a wonderful sweet and savory sauce. It came piping hot and was gone quickly. My companion chose a wrap filled with meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, relish and hummus. That menu item also was delivered hot and well put together.

The fries at this location are a highlight for me. Although seasoned, the seasoning is not excessive but instead rather subtle, so they are almost a hybrid between traditional French fries and the sometimes overpowering seasoned curly fries you would get at a fast food restaurant. While the entrées were delivered hot, the fries were lukewarm, but so tasty I didn’t complain.

The distinctive dough and cream cheese frosting dessert arrived so hot that I had to wait a bit before eating. Thankfully, the lemonades kept coming, so I was not parched and did not have to worry about a burning tongue.

The staff was courteous and friendly, and we paid at the table (less than $30 for the entire meal for two, I was happy to see). Even though we only had to walk by the station, I noticed toothpicks were readily available at the checkout counter we passed on our way out.

Overall: 4

Cleanliness: 4

Wait staff: 4

Food: 3 1/2

Can you guess the restaurant? The answer is hidden somewhere in this column, or you can check out next week’s edition of AdVantage News to find the answer!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include “Secret Diner” in the message.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter