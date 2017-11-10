Secret Diner: November 10, 2017

Last week’s eatery was Huddle Bar and Grill, 1101 Caseyville Road in Caseyville. Stop by for great food, including daily specials, and plenty of choices for liquid libations! Check out their website at huddlebarandgrill.com to peruse the specials.

I visited a Midwestern chain pizza joint recently and thought it would be worth a review. It’s the only one of its kind in Madison County and only one of two in Illinois. You can also find this tasty pizza in St. Louis and Kansas City, as well as Indiana and Ohio.

What makes it worth checking out is its delectable smoked dough. That and the high-quality ingredients you can get on your pie.

At this central Madison County location, you’re able to watch the cooks at work creating the delicious pies.

You stroll down a narrow walkway along a brick wall when you enter from the street. Once you get to the end, you come face to face with the open kitchen, where you can look through the glass and watch the creative process unfolding.

Turn to your right and you’ll see the open dining area. You’ll turn the corner right next to the L-shaped bar that leads to a slew of booths lining the walls with square tables in the middle of the room. Huge windows along the front of the building allow patrons to look out at the bustling traffic on the busy street.

My dining companion and I picked out a booth along the front wall during lunch hours recently and decided to get started.

The menu is pretty small so you don’t get overwhelmed with choices. There are pizzas, obviously, along with calzones and salads. That’s the extent of the menu, except for good craft beer options available. I didn’t get to check any out on my latest visit, but they usually have tasty local and regional brews on tap.

My friend and I both started out with salads, which are pretty scrumptious here. I went with a candied walnut and grape salad, while my dining mate had a Caesar.

Mine consisted of a field of spinach topped with red grapes and candied walnuts, along with gorgonzola cheese and a citrus basil vinaigrette. I also had our server top it off with crushed black pepper. It was infinitely sweet from the grapes, walnuts and dressing with the saltiness and bitterness of the gorgonzola and kick from the pepper adding to the experience.

In my opinion, when you can run the gamut on the tastebud rainbow you’re in for a great meal. It may just have been a salad, but it did that.

My dinner mate liked his Caesar salad too, which featured French bread croutons for a nice touch.

Now it was onto the pizza. They have distinctive names to their pies here, making them memorable when you leave. My friend went with a Bronx Bomber and had ricotta cheese added for a little upcharge, while I created my own.

We both went with the 11-inch versions, but they offer 13- and 17-inch options, as well as a 12-inch gluten-free crust.

The Bronx Bomber features a red sauce with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives. My friend was completely satisfied with his choice.

As for me, I decided to try to run the taste spectrum again. I ordered the red sauce, which comes with mozzarella cheese, and tacked on buffalo chicken, bacon, black olives and ricotta cheese.

I was totally hyped. The chicken gave me that great spice blast to go with the sweetness of the cheese and olives, and the saltiness and fattiness of the bacon was the finishing touch. It was indeed a great pie.

And like I said earlier, the highlight of any choice is the smoky and airy crust. It makes for a memorable experience.

I’ve also enjoyed the calzones on previous visits and they are well worth a taste test, too.

Bring the family, show up with friends or go here on a date — it’s good for all three options. I suggest just checking it out period.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

Tell us the name of this delectable pizza joint in central Madison County, and check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

