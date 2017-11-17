Secret Diner: November 17, 2017

Last week’s restaurant was Dewey’s Pizza, 112 E. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville. Check it out for some stellar pizza creations.

• • •

My latest stop came at a tasty bar and grill on the western edge of Madison County.

This place is pretty big and has plenty to offer. Drive down a short hill into the giant parking lot and you will see the spacious covered patio to enjoy food and drinks on nice days. Look to the right and you will see a banquet area booked for private parties and an outdoor section reserved for sporting events.

Take the sidewalk to the left of the patio and enter the front entrance to get to the indoor dining; there is plenty. You will see booths lining the front wall when you enter and plenty of square tables for seating, all stamped with various sports logos.

A long bar covers the front wall with plenty of drink options. There’s a short divider from higher tables near the bar and the lower tables and booths. Plenty of TVs are sprinkled throughout the dining area broadcasting mainly sports, but some news, too.

There’s also a small back room dedicated to the St. Louis Cardinals with a couple of larger round tables. The restrooms are on the opposite side of the restaurant from the Cardinal room and as you’re walking there you will pass a door leading to another small bar area with games available, like darts. This other bar area also leads to the mammoth patio.

As for food, there is plenty to choose from. They have anything from soups and salads to sandwiches and wraps, burgers, pizza and pasta, seafood and steak.

My dinner companion and I visited during lunch hours recently and decided to go with a regional favorite on the menu — horseshoes.

Before we delved into the main courses, though, we had to go with an appetizer. I ordered fried green beans to get our dining experience going.

The breading was thicker, making them a little heavy, but they were also served with a huge container — which could be mistaken for a tub — of buttermilk ranch. It was a good companion for the appetizer and cut the heaviness and saltiness of the breading to make for a great start to the meal.

But if you want to talk heavy, our main courses took care of that like anchors in our bellies.

If you’ve never had a horseshoe before, you are missing out on a regional masterpiece that definitely won’t be listed on diet plans any time soon.

I went with a ponyshoe, which is a slightly smaller version, while my dining companion chose the chicken tender horseshoe.

These delicacies are served open-faced and jam-packed with goodies. My ponyshoe started with a piece of Texas toast topped with a 1/3-pound Angus beef patty, Cajun waffle fries and a mix of cheddar and queso cheese sauce.

That’s a nice touch here: getting to deviate and have options. Fries are best in the waffle variety, so that was a great addition as well as the mix of cheese. The queso offered a sweet taste blast to the whole concoction. The meatier waffle fries meshed well with the awesome charbroil taste of the Angus beef.

It was a very good ponyshoe. I’m somewhat of an expert. I’ve had my fair share of them over the years.

As for my friend’s chicken tender version, he was super pleased, too. It came with three girthy breaded chicken tenders on Texas toast. He also added the Cajun waffle fries and finished it off with straight cheddar cheese. He raved about its taste.

I would like if they would offer a pillow and blanket as sides, though, because we were pretty content and sleepy after powering through our entire plates. Horseshoes are just a great comfort food, and I applaud them for theirs.

Some of the other menu items that caught my attention were the buffalo chicken salad; the Clydesdale, which is the same meal I ordered only with a pound Angus patty instead of 1/3-pound; as well as the breaded cauliflower, the black Angus beef kabobs, the New York strip steak and the beef Philly cheesesteak horseshoe. The breaded cauliflower comes with a delectable cheddar cheese breading I’d like to check out.

This place is great to visit with big groups and especially cool after playing in a sporting event.

They have daily specials worth checking out, too.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea about the name of this bar and grill on the western side of Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

