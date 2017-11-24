Secret Diner: November 24, 2017

Last week’s bar and grill was Alton Sports Tap, 3812 College Ave. in Alton. It has something for everyone, so make plans for a visit.

I made a stop at an old-school place on the western border of Madison County for my latest food adventure.

The first thing to know about this place is you can either eat in the car or go inside. Offering car-hop service in this day and age makes it pretty unusual, but it’s the food that makes it stand out.

I visited recently and made the trek inside to enjoy my food. It’s fairly small, with a horseshoe bar area with seating along the front and right side. This is also the counter where you order. A doorway leading to the kitchen area also is behind the counter.

There is more seating for patrons who want to come inside to the left side of the counter with a slew of small square tables to pony up to for your grub. There are some older items and newspaper articles about the restaurant hanging on the wall for entertainment. The most entertaining sight, though, are the pictures of their past food challenge participants.

Yes, this place not only offers car-hop service, but has a food challenge to boot. It’s my kind of joint.

The challenge consists of a 2-pound burger, loaded potato planks and a 32-ounce soda. You have 30 minutes to complete the challenge. Winners enter an elite fraternity with their photos displayed on the wall with the other survivors and they receive a T-shirt from the restaurant.

I wasn’t brave enough to attempt the challenge on my visit, but I definitely put some hurting on my food.

I went with my old standbys: a steakburger with cheese, a side of fried cauliflower with ranch and a 32-ounce foam cup of their homemade root beer. I’ve never gone wrong with this trio of selections.

The steakburger has such a hearty and charbroil taste, served up on a toasted bun. It’s a top-notch burger for sure. Then throw in the cauliflower; they are always piping hot and tender as heck inside their fried cocoon. The breading isn’t too thick or overwhelming to take away from the taste of the cauliflower. A cup of ranch is the perfect sidekick for the cauliflower, too.

Probably the best of the whole experience is the root beer. Having the opportunity to get homemade root beer here is a definite treat. It’s hard to put into words how it differs from chain brand soda — it just does, and it’s insurmountably better. Get it in a root beer float also: that’s a decision I make sometimes, and it’s never a mistake.

There’s plenty of other choices for you here, too, but nothing overly fancy. This place keeps it simple.

Peruse a bunch of burger variations, including a chili burger and pizza burger. There are also hot dogs and corn dogs, grilled ham, a pork tenderloin, barbecue pork, cod fish and a few other sandwich options.

There are lots of good sides — maybe not healthy — but good. Besides the cauliflower, there are French fries, onion rings, fried mushrooms, mini tacos, cheese sticks and a couple of nachos variations. The famous potato planks with all kinds of options to load them up are always good, too.

They also offer some specialty choices like chili, tamales, shrimp and chicken strips as well as a salad, which chicken can be added.

Save room for the shakes and ice cream portion of the menu at the end of your experience, also.

Bring the whole family here when you get a chance; the kids will definitely love it, too.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 4 1/2 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea of the name of this old school car-hop restaurant on the western border of Madison County?

