Secret Diner: November 3, 2017

Last week’s restaurant was Ravanelli’s, 3 American Village in Granite City.

• • •

My latest trip took me to the northern portion of St. Clair County to a stellar bar and grill.

This eatery near the Madison County border sits in a small strip of businesses along a major intersection. Look for the neon red sign with the restaurant’s name on the front of the building to make sure you don’t miss it.

It’s got a laid-back, comfy feel once you enter. You’ll come face to face with the horseshoe-shaped bar when you walk in. Look to your left and you’ll see more dining seating with plenty of tables in an open area.

There are a slew of TVs over the bar, all featuring sporting events. You will also find a couple big erase boards with food and beer specials listed on them.

There is a counter in front of the kitchen along the back wall where the food comes out with a Golden Tee machine nestled in next to it. To the right of the Golden Tee machine is a door leading to deck seating alongside the building for outdoor dining on nice days.

A small area with gaming machines also fills up space in front of the bathrooms on the other side of the kitchen.

It seems like a casual neighborhood bar until you take a peek at the menu. The options here are a little more unusual and upscale than a common bar and grill menu.

Daily specials will grab your attention. It’s closed Mondays but offers specials the other six days of the week.

There’s Taco Tuesdays, Wing Wednesdays, Thursday Steak Night, Fish Fridays and pizza specials on Saturday and Sunday. Thursday Steak Night rocks, with a New York strip steak and baked potato for $9.99.

I visited with a friend recently and we went with a classic here on the regular menu — the peanut bacon burger. This burger consists of a half-pound patty lathered up with peanut butter, topped off with a couple slices of bacon and served on a pretzel bun.

As weird as it sounds, it’s delicious. The peanut butter is not the overwhelming flavor of the meal, instead changing the texture of the rest of the ingredients on your palate. It just makes the flavors pop.

As for sides, we went with an upgrade to the sweet potato fries for $1. Sure sweet potato fries are good, but here they are better. Why, you ask? Well, it’s because they drizzle them in honey, adding an elevated level of sweetness to them. I have to applaud them for their innovation. I never get tired of these when I visit.

If the sweet potato fries aren’t your bag, there’s another side worth a try: the grilled asparagus spears. I know it sounds rare to hear a bar and grill offering asparagus, and trust me it’s not fried. Instead it’s served in a creamy balsamic sauce that adds a sweet blast of flavor. It’s a healthy and fresh choice and absolutely delicious.

Other items that caught my attention were the cheesy jalapeño hash-brown bites and fried pickle spears on the appetizer menu, the buffalo chicken and chicken bacon ranch wraps, and the ribeye and chicken ranch Philly sandwiches.

Some of the pizzas are intriguing, too, like the buffalo chicken with buffalo sauce, finished off with ranch dressing and a seven-cheese blend; the bacon white pizza with bacon and spinach over a buttermilk ranch sauce and topped with the seven-cheese blend; and the Philly cheesesteak pizza with Philly steak on a marinara sauce with the seven-cheese blend.

If you want to imbibe alcohol while you’re there, it has plenty of choices. The craft beer menu is large and rotates with random selections at times. As for the specialty drink portion of the menu, there are some hilarious names — the Bigfoot Stole My Car, Marriage is Awesome, the Chuck Norris, the Ron Burgundy and Help Me Tom Cruise, among others. They are mainly based with flavored vodka and rum, except for the Ron Burgundy, which is simply Johnny Walker Black Label Scotch whiskey.

Stop by and check this place out for a fun time and some great eats.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 4 1/2 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea of the name of this bar and grill with the fun atmosphere and scrumptious food in northern St. Clair County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

