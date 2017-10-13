Secret Diner: October 13, 2017

The barbecue joint in last week’s edition was Carver’s BBQ, 2716 Grovelin St. in Godfrey.

• • •

A trip to southern Madison County allowed me to set up shop in a spot that boasts having “famous chicken wings” on its menu.

There’s a sign near the road with the restaurant’s name before you turn into the square parking lot in front of the brick building. It’s just a short jaunt off the main road that runs through this community.

Once you park and walk toward the entrance, you’ll see a canopy over the entrance with the restaurant’s name in a logo surrounded by palm trees. Walk inside and you immediately see two big, open rooms.

The one on the left is a giant dining area, while the one to the right exhibits a bar across the front wall and plenty of seating for patrons. There are six TVs on the bar side, all showing sporting events, while the walls are cluttered with all kinds of photos, posters and beer specials. Most of the decorations on the walls are sports- or beer-themed.

There are a ton of small wooden rectangular tables and a couple high tables with stools on the bar side.

My dinner mate and myself chose a high table and were stoked to peruse the menus. I knew chicken wings were in our future; after all, that’s considered the go-to item here. There is plenty more, though.

We both started with dinner salads and were impressed. They weren’t just overloaded with lettuce like at a lot of places. Instead, there was lots of cheese, onions, tomatoes and carrots to give them some substance. It really had a hearty taste. I went with Italian dressing, while my companion ordered ranch.

While we were polishing off the salads, our wings arrived. We ordered the wings grilled and double-dipped. They were spun in a parmesan garlic sauce, which is one of five choices available. Other options are barbecue, hot, teriyaki and sweet chili.

I was quite pleased with the sauce. In my wing travels, I’ve found parmesan garlic to be a risky venture. Sometimes the garlic is non-existent, other times they are overly greasy and just become somewhat bland in flavor. That was not the case here.

The parmesan garlic sauce here was nearly perfect, popping with sweetness from the parmesan and loaded with lip-licking, garlicky goodness. We put in for a 16-count order, receiving half drummies and half wings. They were all big pieces of chicken and I thought the meat itself was a little dry, but they were still very top-notch wings. The sauce helped put them over the top.

I haven’t mentioned the service yet, but it was on point. Our waitress checked on us regularly and kept our beers and water flowing and our food coming at a rapid pace. I applaud her for a job well-done.

Before we could finish the wings, our main courses were upon us. I ordered an 8-ounce filet mignon, cooked medium well and accompanied by a baked sweet potato with brown sugar and butter. The other member of my party went with a half order of white fried chicken.

He raved about his chicken, receiving two breasts and two wings. They were large and he definitely certified them as GBD. That’s golden, brown, delicious for you food laymen.

As for my steak, it was cooked exactly the way I ordered it: a little pink, but not too much and definitely not mooing at me. It was tender and juicy with a great taste. Of course, the piece of bacon wrapped around the filet was a great touch.

I’ll be honest, though, the highlight of the main course was the sweet potato. It was so moist and popping with flavor. Add in the melting butter swirling with the brown sugar and soaking into the potato and I couldn’t get enough of it. I think I could have devoured a second one.

As far as beer, they didn’t have anything too extensive in craft beers, but large draft Blue Moons with orange slices were the perfect companions for our meals.

This place has daily specials Monday through Sunday, staying open seven days a week and as late as 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Some of the other menu items that caught my attention were the seafood stuffed mushrooms, fried green tomatoes and the breaded portobello mushrooms on the appetizer menu. A beef melt sandwich with thinly sliced Angus roast beef covered in American cheese on Texas toast sounded pretty scrumptious, too, as well as the ribeye sandwich and Philly cheese steak and buffalo chicken wraps.

There are also other steaks and a pasta portion of the menu available. You can even get grilled Asian sea bass here.

For a bar and restaurant, it’s a nice set up with a stellar menu well worth a visit.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three stars

Service - five stars

Food - four stars

Any idea of the name of this bar and restaurant in southern Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

