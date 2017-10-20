Secret Diner: October 20, 2017

The eatery in last week’s edition was Boogie’s Restaurant and Bar, 2082 Vadalabene Drive in Maryville. With daily specials and a wide variety on the menu, make sure to check it out.

I visited a neighborhood bar and restaurant in northwestern Madison County for my latest stop.

This is a place I’m very familiar with and frequent often.

Be careful when going here, because you can pass it. The restaurant is on a busy street in this community and sits right on the road. The parking lot to go with the joint is across the street. There are also some parking spots on the side street that runs along the side of the brick building.

Once you cross the bustling street into the main entrance, there is a small vestibule leading into a narrow hallway through the restaurant.

A door to your left when you first enter takes you into the small bar with lots of bar seating and several high tables for patrons, if you want to set up in there. Several TVs air sporting events for patrons there. If you turn right when you enter the building, you find the first of two dining areas.

There are several wooden tables and booths in the first room. A nice old school touch are paper placemats with small advertisements from local businesses blanketing them.

The second dining area is also to the right if you keep going down the hallway. Enter it through a big opening and find more square tables and lots of high booth seating along the wall. Continue down the hallway to find the restrooms and a small room for private parties in the very back of the restaurant.

As for the food, there is plenty available. The all-star is the pork tenderloin sandwich. It’s listed as “our famous pork tenderloin” on the menu, and it sure is famous in my book. You can order it breaded or grilled: either way, it’s a masterpiece.

On my latest visit I was with a large group and went with the breaded option. I would call it a fried behemoth. It’s pork gone wild.

Served on a hamburger bun, it should probably be served on a loaf of bread. The pork protrudes from the bun on all sides. My preferred way to eat it is simply nibble the pork down to meet the edges of the bread before taking monster bites. It’s always golden brown and not overly salty or greasy. The pork is always really succulent, too.

As for my side, I had the steak fries. They are always a good companion for the pork tenderloin sandwich. They are simply thick fries with dense, mushy potatoes housed inside and you get plenty for your side dish.

As for as alcohol, there is plenty to choose from here. I just went with a couple domestic beers on my latest visit, but they will commonly have good craft options from places like Boulevard and Bells.

Another good get on the menu are the onion rings. I’d prefer to call them onion tires; they are oversized like the pork tenderloin sandwich. I always take a to-go box with me when I order them. The crispy homemade breading is the highlight.

The pork chops are always a good choice, as well as the pizza. Open seven days a week, they offer daily specials for lunch and dinner. I really like the beef stroganoff on Wednesdays for lunch. It really tastes like a home-cooked meal and is served with a fresh vegetable option on the side.

Whether you go for a nice steak, a pasta dinner, pizza, a good sandwich or just to pony up at the neighborhood bar with the locals, there’s a little bit of everything for everyone here. It’s got good stuff for the whole family.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 stars

Wait staff: 5 stars

Food: 4 1/2 stars

Any idea of the name of this neighborhood bar and restaurant in northwestern Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you're right!

