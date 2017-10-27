Secret Diner: October 27, 2017

Last week’s stop was Johnson’s Corner Restaurant. The popular neighborhood bar and restaurant is located at 2000 State St. in Alton. Swing by for a pork tenderloin sandwich and onion rings and good company.

When we first arrived, the aroma of frying chicken wafted across the parking lot, beckoning us into the restaurant. I had decided to order fried chicken, but when I entered we were immediately slammed by the wonderful bouquet of barbecue sauce that filled the outer area where a myriad of barbecued meats were available. I was in a quandary: fried chicken or barbecue?

We were greeted by a very friendly young lady who asked us if we wanted the buffet or the dining room. We chose the buffet, where we could have both fried chicken and barbecue pork steaks.

This restaurant has something for everyone. If you don’t like a buffet, you can order off the menu. They have everything from steaks to pasta to seafood. Price depends on what you want.

The décor in both the buffet room and dining room is pleasant but not outstanding. The bathrooms were clean and placed at the back of the room between the buffet room and dining room.

Immediately, we were asked what we wanted to drink. Our drink order was on the table when we finished walking through the buffet line.

The buffet was extensive. There was the salad line and the food line. There was a table chock-full of luscious pies as well as warm bread pudding and apple cobbler in the warming table.

Besides the pork steak and fried chicken, there was mostaccioli, macaroni and cheese, corn, green beans, potatoes, and two soups to choose from on the buffet line. Everything we ate was excellent and we were very pleased. Usually I find green beans too bland for my taste, but these green beans were cooked with onion and bacon and were quite tasty.

My dinner companion mentioned that he thought his mother’s mac-n-cheese was the best he’d ever eaten until he ate this restaurant’s version. He made me promise not to tell his mother. Hmm: I love blackmail.

This restaurant also does a large carryout business. The day we were there, they gave free dinners to first responders. The restaurant was full of firefighters and police officers eating there and carrying meals back to those who couldn’t leave their posts.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 4 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 4 stars

