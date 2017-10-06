Secret Diner: October 6, 2017

The pizzeria in last week’s edition was Pantera’s Pizza, 1522 Troy Road in Edwardsville. Make sure to check out the lunch buffet.

This week I went back to my old standby, barbecue.

I visited a joint in the northwestern corner of Madison County that’s kind of a longtime hidden jewel. It’s had a long residence in the back corner of a small strip of businesses along a busy road in this large community. You will see all of the businesses across the front from the bustling parkway out front, but you have to take the side street around to the back of the complex to find this eatery. Once you do, you’re in for a treat.

You walk in to find a large wooden counter where you can make to-go orders. It’s also where you go to pay when dining in. Turn to your right and you will see the dining area.

There are a slew of square and round wooden tables for patrons and lots of photos and art on the wall documenting the rich local history of the community. There’s also a small fake fireplace in the wall for decoration, along with a St. Louis Cardinals logo and a drawing of Ozzie Smith on the wall to add to the flavor.

Enough about the décor though, because you’ll want to get your mitts on a menu to really see what all the fuss is about.

There were three of us in our dining party when we stopped in for lunch recently. It’s never super-packed but always has steady business. The service and the food delivery is always prompt, too, which I like.

On my latest visit I went with the pick two, getting to choose two cuts of meat and two sides. It’s also served with a piece of garlic toast. I went with brisket and the pork medallion, while getting sides of cheesy potatoes and green beans to accompany the meat.

My two dinner mates went with the grilled chicken sandwich and chips and the pork medallion sandwich and chips.

I’ll get started with the pork medallion because it’s a perennial star here. It’s just a boneless medallion and extremely tender and juicy. All you really need is a fork to eat this bad boy. It practically melts in your mouth and is my favorite item on my visits. It’s very good in the sandwich version, too.

The brisket wasn’t bad. It was tender, but a little fatty for my taste on this last visit. I just wanted to give it a sample, but I normally go with the pork medallion sandwich or the pulled pork, which are both always solid plays here.

The sides were good. The cheesy potatoes are like cheesy hashbrowns and have a great taste, and the green beans are fresh and good. The garlic toast was a nice touch, too: a thick piece of bread with a perfect garlicky flavor.

Another menu item totally worth a try here is their stuffed potato. If you like meat and potatoes, then this is for you. Get a baked potato stuffed with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, then topped with colby cheese and served with butter, sour cream and barbecue sauce on the side. There’s also one with chili and cheese available.

You can also get stuff like their pulled pork, pulled chicken or chicken salad sliders, ribs, a pork steak or even salads, if that’s your thing. Order a BBQ salad and top it off with brisket, pulled pork or pulled chicken.

Price-wise, it’s not too shabby. My pick two order was $13.99 and totally filled me up. The pork medallion salad and chips was $5.79, while the grilled chicken breast and chips was $5.99.

They also do catering and make it easy on you if you’re throwing a party. Next time you’ve got a hankering for some local BBQ, swing by and check it out.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 3 1/2 starz

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 4 stars

Any idea about the name of this BBQ joint in the northwestern portion of Madison County?

Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

