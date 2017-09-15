Secret Diner: September 15, 2017

Doc’s Smokehouse, a mecca of barbecue excellence, was last week’s establishment. Doc’s is found at 1017 Century Drive in Edwardsville. If you haven’t been here, you’re missing out!

This week’s visit was to a bar and grill along a very busy street on the western border of Madison County.

There is parallel street parking in front of the establishment, or take the side street up a small hill into a parking lot behind the building. You will have to enter from the front along the busy street.

I’ll be honest, it’s not much to look at from the outside. There are a couple of wooden benches for patrons on either side of the entrance.

Once inside, it’s pretty small with older-style decor, a tile floor with a couple of high tables with barstools, several small, square tables and a larger rectangular one near the front. There is also a pool table in the middle of the floor and a few gaming machines along the wall.

A long bar stretches the front of the building with stools. License plates adorn the walls behind the bar, along with a couple of TVs, a menu, boards with specials and the small kitchen area at one end. When standing at the bar, look to your right and you’ll see a stuffed turkey on display inside a glass case.

All of the tables are stocked with napkin holders, salt, pepper and sweeteners. The tables are covered with green tablecloths, which are a little tattered and in need of changing.

Like I said, it’s not much to look at, but who cares? I was there for the grub and so was my group of friends. There were five in our party and once we got a gander at the fairly large menu, we were pleasantly surprised over the choices. I had heard good things about this place and the buzz was spot on.

It has mostly typical bar food on the menu, but it goes a little further than that, too. There were two guys and three girls in our group and some that prefer to eat healthier, and they had options.

There are burgers, steak sandwiches, deep-fried tacos, pizzas and other sandwiches, but a couple of pretty specialty salads available to boot.

Two of the party went with the Greek salad. It normally comes with gyro meat served over a bed of spinach with olives, feta cheese and a Greek dressing. The big topper is it’s served with large pieces of airy pita bread.

For our group the two that ordered substituted chicken for the gyro meat without any issues. When it came it was big as heck and smelled delicious. I was able to pilfer a couple bites of chicken and it was melt-in-your-mouth succulent with a great charbroil taste.

I didn’t go quite as healthy, ordering three Bubba’s tacos and a starter of fried cauliflower. The cauliflower was pretty large and the breading wasn’t overly thick. They were served with a chipotle ranch sauce, which was really creamy and had a great spice kick.

The tacos were pretty big. They were tortilla shells filled with beef, deep fried then topped with lettuce and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. For only $1.75 per taco, it’s not a bad deal. They are also served with a side of salsa, which was a little watery but had a good taste. You can get sour cream if you prefer too, but I declined.

The other two members of our group went with the grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with steak fries and the ribeye sandwich. Both were pretty satisfied with their meals. The ribeye was said to be extremely tender with a good flavor.

There are plenty of other options. The pizzas included Greek, taco and buffalo chicken choices. A Reuben, Philly cheesesteak and chicken Philly stand out on the specialties portion of the menu. I would like to check out the funnel cake fries and cinnamon wedges from the sides.

On the appetizers, there is crab rangoon, a spinach artichoke dip, boneless buffalo wings, cheese balls, and fried zucchini, to name a few.The Greek chicken sandwich sounded good on the sandwich menu. It consisted of a grilled chicken breast with feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and a Greek dressing.

While the service was good on our visit, they only had one server, who was also working the bar and doing the cooking. Considering the circumstances he did a great job, was really friendly and we didn’t have to wait too terribly long for our food. I’d prefer to see some extra workers on a Saturday evening, though.

Make sure to check out the daily specials available. They offer great beer specials, but just stick to domestics for the most part. I had a Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and a Stag on my visit. It’s just a fun, relaxing place to spend an evening.

Overall - three and a half stars

Cleanliness - two stars

Service - three stars

Food - four and half stars

Any ideas where this simple bar and grill is in Madison County? Check out the next issue of AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.