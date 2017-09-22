Secret Diner: September 22, 2017

Last week’s eatery was Town Club Bar & Grill in Alton. The longtime neighborhood bar at 2400 E. Broadway in Alton serves up some good grub.

• • •

Visiting this market and eatery in northwestern Madison County is never a bad idea.

When you walk in, you see shelves of craft beer and wine for purchase and a counter along the back wall where you can order packaged cuts of meat and a glassed case full of dine-in options. The menu rotates with different selections on certain days, but it never disappoints.

Lunch is the time to visit this treasure. You walk up to the glass and a server will wait on you. You pick out a main dish and two sides and get a drink and spend less than $10. You won’t go away hungry, either. There are fresh cookies wrapped in cellophane at the left end of the counter if you want some good dessert for a little upcharge.

Pick out what you want for your main course and the server will present it to you in a classy styrofoam container with plastic silverware. It truly doesn’t matter to me about the aesthetics of how it’s served, just the scrumptious prize inside.

Once you’re given your order, you pay at a cash register to the left of the glass case and head to the fountain soda area to pick out your drink. The restaurant offers a line of soda from Excel Bottling Co. in Breese. I applaud them for keeping the drink options local, too.

Alcohol isn’t available with your meal, but like I said earlier, there’s a plethora of packaged craft beer to choose from for purchase. There are plenty of great options.

When dining in, you take your order into an adjoining room where you’ll first see a long, high table with chairs where you can eat with your neighbors. There are also a pair of smaller round tables in the corners, bar seating, and a rectangular high table by the front window where you can look out at the bustling traffic along the busy street.

There are plenty of pictures hanging on the walls to peruse, as well as a fireplace, a water cooler — if you’d prefer water over soda — and bathrooms along the back wall of the back room.

But enough about the ambiance; this place is all about the food. On my visit I went with the barbecue chicken nuggets with a side of green beans and potato salad and surely didn’t go wrong.

The nuggets are tender and juicy as heck and the sauce they are doused in pops with sweet flavor. The green beans are spiced nicely and served with a little bit of ham chopped up with them. The potato salad wasn’t bad either.

My dining companion went with a barbecue hamburger with sides of stuffed pasta shells and cheesy potatoes. He was ecstatic with his selection, especially with the stuffed pasta shells, which were new to the menu.

He went without sauce on his burger. You can have it dipped in a sweet and smoky barbecue sauce if you prefer. Either way it’s great, with a delectable grilled taste to it.

The cheesy potatoes are whole new potatoes swimming in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce with bacon bits mixed in for good measure.

Other options you may find for main courses are pork steaks, meatloaf, ribs, chicken breasts, pulled pork and thick-cut pork chops. As for sides, there are selections like seven-layer salad, baked beans, cheesy hashbrowns, jambalaya and cabbage, to name a few that rotate in and out.

It’s just a great place to eat an awesome meal for an affordable price and not have to wait too long. Check it out.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 4 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea of the name of this market and dine-in eatery in northwestern Madison County?

