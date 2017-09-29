Secret Diner: September 29, 2017

Last week’s restaurant and market was Godfrey Meat Market, 6017 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Go there to get a top-notch lunch, buy good cuts of meat for home cooking, or purchase great craft beers.

For my latest stop, I made a visit to a pizzeria that has been a staple in this central Madison County city for more than 30 years.

My favorite time to frequent this place is during its stellar lunch buffet. Once you find a spot in the busy strip mall parking lot along a main road, you can’t miss the restaurant.

When you open the door, you’ve got a hike to get to the counter. There are two long banquet tables, usually filled with patrons, right when you enter and to your right you’ll find a couple of stairs leading to booths and more smaller tables.

Keep walking past the jukebox and a slew of more round tables for visitors. There’s also an upper area with booths to your left while walking to the long counter in the back of the building.

You’ll also split the salad and pizza bars with built-in sneeze guards on your way to the counter. To the right of the counter there is a small arcade area near the bathrooms, too.

Chances are if you go for the lunch buffet there will be plenty of traffic. But don’t worry: it keeps moving and there seems to be an infinity of food to choose from.

Go to the counter and order the buffet for a measly $6.49 and get all-you-can-eat salad and pizza. You can’t beat that. The buffet ranges from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They do offer domestic beers on draught, but like I said, I’m usually a lunch connoisseur here, so it’s the fountain machine for me to either get a soda or water.

This pizzeria is a little different than my normal stops because it is a chain. In the 1980s you could find these places all over the metropolitan area, but that’s not the case anymore. This one is the only of its kind in Madison County, so it can’t really be considered a chain anymore.

I always get started with the awesome salad bar to start my experience. There are a plethora of choices, from tomatoes, mushrooms, eggs, broccoli, cauliflower, various cheeses and plenty more to chose from. Every since I was a kid I’ve enjoyed building salad monstrosities with tons of meats and veggies, so this is a happy place for me.

As for the pizza, there’s a little bit of everything. On my latest visit, I had Hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple, along with a few slices of bacon cheeseburger, pepperoni and sausage, and bacon and black olives. There are always plenty of different pies for patrons to peruse and devour. I like the garlic bread sticks, too, as well as the dessert pizzas.

I grabbed a slice of cherry, while my dinner mate had apple.

There’s usually a soup choice and stuff like spaghetti and fettucine alfredo on the buffet bar.

Don’t worry: there’s plenty to check out if you’re not into buffet style. You can build your own pizza or order their classic go-to called the Hunk, which can feed the whole family. It’s loaded with pepperoni, beef sausage, mushrooms, black olives and onions and tips the scales at five pounds for $23.99.

They serve thick, thin or a medium New York-style crust — all are good. It has a real doughy texture and the sauce is a little thicker, like a paste with a sweet flavor. Every pie is overloaded with ingredients and everything always tastes fresh.

There are also choices like salads, pastas and sandwiches.

It’s a great place to take the whole family and well worth a visit.

Overall: 4

Cleanliness: 3

Wait staff: 3

Food: 5

Any idea of the name of this pizzeria in central Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

