Secret Diner: September 8, 2017

Last week’s soul food destination was Lovett’s Snoots, Fish, Chicken and More, 2512 College Ave. in Alton.

• • •

On my latest stop, I visited one of my favorites in a town in central Madison County.

This spectacular barbecue joint has plenty to choose from and has never disappointed me. You find it tucked away in the back corner among some other restaurants in a strip mall. Just because it’s kind of hidden doesn’t mean it’s not popular and a little busy — be prepared to wait.

Once you walk in, there are tables sprinkled throughout and a long counter where you order. The wall behind the counter has a big board listing menu items and the counter advertises daily specials.

Fountain drink choices include water, tea, lemonade, milk, coffee, or Pepsi products. They don’t serve alcohol.

Once you pay, take a number and try to find one of the square tables. To kill time, you can peruse the plethora of pictures on the wall representing the proprietor’s years on the barbecue competition circuit. There are a couple of small tables right outside of the restaurant if you would rather set up shop there, too.

My dad and I recently visited late morning during the week and didn’t have much of a wait. We went prior to the lunch rush.

I ordered my old standby when I visit, their signature sandwich. In all my eating adventures, it’s at the top of the list of any sandwich I’ve ever tried. It’s simple, taking their delectable tender beef brisket and topping it with provolone cheese and grilled onions and serving it on a ciabatta bun.

There are also sauces on the table available to spruce up your order. I always go with the sweet and smoky.

Also, when you order a sandwich you get one of the phenomenal sides to go with it. I went with the corn casserole. If you’ve never tried this stellar side, you’re missing out. It’s like a mushy corn bread, but with over-the-top sweetness — and this place has perfected it. It’s a must try.

Dad has become infatuated with the ribs, so that’s what he ordered.

He went with the four-rib dinner served with a roll and one side. For his side he went with sweet potato fries, which are also top-notch.

The ribs are fairly dry, so you don’t have to worry about getting too messy eating them. As for tenderness, they are fall-off-the-bone tender and own a great smoke ring.

There are plenty of other options here for you, too. From the smoked turkey and chicken, to pulled pork, smoked burgers, burnt ends and pork steaks, it’s all perfection.

Check out the boneless pork steak sandwich for another instant classic. The smoky pork is enormous, melt-in-your-mouth tender and slapped on an artisan bun. Lather it up with sauce and savor every last morsel.

The smokehouse nachos are scrumptious. They are served with tortilla chips layered with chili, queso cheese, barbecue sauce and your choice of meat (pork, chicken or brisket) and topped with jalapeños and sour cream. Get these bad boys in a half or full order.

Sides like seasoned fries, barbecue baked beans, macaroni and cheese, green beans and chili will highlight your visit, too.

Make sure to pay attention to the specials. From items like smokehouse nachos with pulled pork stuffed in a tortilla with the delectable chili and corn casserole and topped with barbecue sauce, you can’t go wrong. They’re served with thin tortilla chips and queso cheese to boot.

The smoked chicken wings served with a sweet Thai chili sauce are awesome when they’re available.

So next time you’ve got a hankering for spectacular barbecue, make a trip to this treasure in central Madison County. It’s definitely worth it.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any ideas where this barbecue joint in central Madison County is located and what it’s named? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter