Secret Diner: February 3, 2017

Were you able to identify State Street Market in the most recent review? It can be found at 208 State Street (obviously!) in Downtown Alton. I loved the delicious food, friendly service and cozy surroundings!

For the current review, I had seen a news item about a new restaurant and set out to find it. My regular dining companion and I headed north, enjoying the 50-degree weather and views of winter farm fields lying fallow before spring planting begins. When we reached the correct town, we accidentally passed the restaurant up because traffic was heavy and the eatery is in the middle of a block. We managed to get turned around and snagged a street parking spot on the second pass.

I was immediately impressed with the whimsical logo painted on one of the large plate glass windows at the front of the building. Walking in, the red, white and blue decor conveyed excitement and helped whet my appetite. Even the floor was red, white and blue! The room was very long, with red-seated booths near the door, padded swivel seats at the counter, and round and oval chrome “dinette” tables at the far end. Sport banners celebrated local and St. Louis teams. A huge mural was devoted to the youth baseball champions a couple of years ago. The large logo was repeated on the back wall. One large chalkboard lined out the salad, soup and sandwich menu, and another devoted itself to the ice cream specialties. Small bags of snacks were lined up on shelves. So many choices!

I decided on a bowl of white cheddar and cauliflower soup ($3.89) and a strawberry bacon salad ($5.75). The smiling server asked if I was sure I wanted the bowl of soup instead of a cup, because the salads were large. My mind agreed, but my stomach whispered, “Get the big size.” I listened to my stomach (as usual.) My companion and I each asked for medium soft drinks, which we could fill and refill as we wanted ($1.39 each.) My companion ordered a bowl of old-fashioned potato soup ($3.89) and a tuna sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and both black and green olives on marble rye ($5.50). Now, here’s the thing — when ordering a sandwich, the diner has a choice of 10 different breads. When ordering a salad, you have a choice of 10 dressings and 4 lettuces. You pay for meat and cheese, and additional toppings are free. So, I added pecans, walnuts, mandarin oranges and black olives to my salad, with honey mustard dressing. Imagine it! Bacon, strawberries, Romaine lettuce!

The two restrooms continued the red, white and blue sporty theme. The one for women had an assortment of fragrances and lotions for use, in addition to all the amenities one expects to find in a restroom. Everything was clean and handy.

After my visit to the facilities, my stomach again began sending little messages about how nice a little dab of ice cream would be. I took a small sugar cone of moose tracks ($2.79) and my friend ordered a cake cone of butter pecan ($2.39). The servers were patient and explained everything so well. I really enjoyed the visit and intend to stop in every time I go to that particular town again!

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 5 stars

Food: 5 stars

Do you think you know the name and location of this restaurant? If you think you do, then I recommend it!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter