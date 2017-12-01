Secret Diner: December 1, 2017

Last week’s eatery was King Louie’s Drive-In, 315 S. 6th St. in Wood River. Stellar burgers and great homemade root beer highlight this old-school treasure.

This week’s Secret Diner is unquestionably one of the most beautiful restaurants in Madison County. As soon as you walk in the door, a clear glass fountain that stretches from ceiling to floor separates the entrance from the bar.

We were greeted by a very friendly young woman who asked us whether we wanted to order off the menu or have a chef cook for us at the table. We chose the chef.

As we walked through the front dining room to the back room where we were seated, we noticed the wine bottles adorning the distinctive white wall that seemed to move as we walked through the room. In the back area, a half dozen cooking tables were scattered around the room. Each station had its own chef, entertaining diners by throwing eggs and catching them on their cooking utensils or in their chef hats. They put on quite a show. There was a lighted glass wall that stretched the length of the room with etched flowers and wildlife, creating a pleasant ambiance for diners.

The service was excellent. As soon as we were seated, water was brought to the table. We started our dinner with drinks. The bar had a wide variety of beers, wines and liquors. One person in our party had a beer and one had a cocktail, while two of us requested hot tea.

In our party, two ordered steak, one ordered chicken and I ordered the shrimp and scallops. The first course was a salad with a superb house dressing. Next, we received broth with mushrooms. Every diner was then treated with a shrimp. Finally, our entrées were served with rice and cooked vegetables. The rice and vegetables were well done and complementary.

The diner who ordered the chicken was delighted with his meal. The shrimp and scallops were excellent. One person who ordered the steak was disappointed; that diner said the meat was a little too tough, even though it had a good flavor and was cooked properly. The other person was happy with the steak and felt it was very tender.

Our meal was moderately priced. We would recommend returning to this establishment.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 5 stars

Food: 5 stars

