Setting the record straight

letter to editor stock image

Three times Ron Jones has falsely accused me of blaming “Trump for an $11 trillion debt increase since the Bush administration,” (Jones, AdVantage, June 8).

After Mr. Jones was challenged (Murrell, Advantage, July 20) to prove his accusation by offering quotes to support his claim, he responded with the following incomplete quote: “Barney Murrell should read his letter of June 22, where he states ‘$11.6 trillion ... corresponds to tax cuts of ... Reagan, G.W. Bush and Trump...’ ” (Jones, Advantage, Aug. 3).

The June 22 statement that Jones misquoted was: “Historical economic data shows that $11.6 trillion of the debt is accrued interest between 1981-2017, which corresponds to the tax cuts of Republican Presidents Reagan, G.W. Bush, and Trump for 2017 and up.”

Moreover, the other times that I had written of Trump, and debt and accrued interest, I also noted that it was Presidents Reagan and G.W. Bush tax cuts that had created most of the federal debt, and thus interest, that had accumulated through 2017. Many Republican supporters, it seems, all too often try to fashion truth out of falsehood.

Barney Murrell

Bethalto

Socialism: the big lie

A young woman named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will most likely be elected to Congress next November from a district located in a portion of Queens and the Bronx, New York. She beat a liberal 10-term Democrat in the primary in her district.

The 28-year-old describes herself as a “Democratic-socialist” who believes the federal government should abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), raise taxes, provide free college, free housing, free health care, and eliminate the NRA. You as an American will say that is pure socialism! And it is.

Let me address just one of her socialist dreams ... free health care for everyone. Margaret Thatcher (former prime minister of England) once said: “Socialism is great until you run out of someone else’s money.”

Studies say just this one socialist dream would cost the federal government more than $3 trillion a year, which is about 90 percent of all federal tax receipts. So, in order to keep things the way they are in areas besides health care, the American people would have to collectively pay twice as much in taxes as we pay now.

Starvation, anyone?

At this point, at least three leading Democratic presidential contenders, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris, are actually discussing “free Medicare” for all 330 million of us. Added to that, free college education, politically correct social policies, and other far left desires, and you have the total destruction of the United States. That’s how far the party has moved to the left! Do you still think this is the Democratic party of your father?

By the way, Medicare is not free. My wife and I pay over $700 monthly for Medicare and its supplement, plus the yearly deductibles of almost $400.

Garland J. Horn

Granite City

County Board member discusses issues

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 58 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to assist in government transparency.

Planning and Development

1. On July 10, I attended training for understanding creation of comprehensive development plans.

2. I moved for approval of the purchase request for an SIUE intern contract, which passed unanimously.

3. On Aug. 1, I moved for approval for two variances in my district, which passed unanimously. Z180044 allowed for the 5.15-acre change from agricultural to M-1 limited manufacturing at U.S. 40 and Final Drive. Z180045 allowed for the placement of a trailer by Heritage Lane and Ludwig Road in Pocahontas in a sparsely developed area to allow for the safe tending of livestock.

Highland grant issue: I argued for the $400,000 grant to Highland Villas project, which the Grant Committee and the County Board recently approved.

Judiciary met Aug. 3. 1. Mr. (John) Rekowski, public defender, reported on the joint efforts with the state’s attorney to keep jail numbers and thus costs down through pleas without sacrificing public safety.

2. Capt. Decker alerted us to the special costs related to jail renovation to ensure public safety. These will include a) overtime for officers detailed to protect workers and prevent escapes during construction; and b) costs associated with housing inmates at other facilities due to cellblock repair.

Detention Center: The Judiciary Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 8, to discuss repair of the Detention Center. Estimates indicate the current facility can be repaired for approximately $935,000 vs. the architectural, engineering, and building costs of a new building.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3