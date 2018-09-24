Sexual assault is not a joke

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

My husband and I are repeat season ticket holders at Alton Little Theater and have enjoyed every production until the last one: “God’s Favorite.”

In this 1974 Neil Simon play, the audience is encouraged to laugh about rape and about a female character who longs to be raped by a home intruder. Rape is not a joke and women don’t want to be raped. Rape wasn’t funny in 1974, and it is not funny now. It’s true that the ALT staff cannot alter a Neil Simon show, so they just should not have produced it.

As an English professor (now retired), I included books on my reading lists that had racist and sexist sections (which the class did not treat as funny), and I am not a fan of book banning, but community theater is different. The audience members — the majority in this performance raised their hands as season ticket holders — want to support the actors, and “God’s Favorite” is a comedy. The actress who played Sarah, the young woman who longs to be raped, was just following Simon’s script as she repeatedly wriggled in delight thinking of a potential rape. She played her role for laughs, and most of the audience laughed with her. That’s right. An ALT production encouraged audience members to consider rape a joke and to laugh about a woman yearning to be raped. My husband and I were both shocked, and we sincerely hope that the board members of Alton Little Theater will be more thoughtful when considering possible future productions. We’ll hold on to our season tickets for now, but if we see another offensive production like this, we’re gone.

Sheila O’Brien

Alton

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter