Solar perplex us

Joe Crawford

NASA is at it again.

Now they want to send a probe to study the sun. I’m not sure what they think they’re going to find out. I can save them lots and lots of money. It’s really, really hot. What else do you want to know?

They are going to send a probe so close it can almost land on it. This new probe will be years in the making, which will be enough time for all the conspiracy theorists to dream up the real reasons we sent something there or claim we never did it at all.

It’s going to get within 4 million miles of the sun’s surface and study the corona. They claim that’s the part of the sun we only see when there’s an eclipse. I once saw an Eclipse pass me on the highway and right on its tail was a Corona, so maybe there is something to that.

It will encounter temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, and for that it will need some pretty thick shielding and a lot of sunscreen. I would also suggest some really high UV-rated sunglasses for the camera lenses. They’re also going to send it at night so it doesn’t burn up.

The spacecraft is going to study the solar wind and maybe its solar plexus if it gets close enough and if the sun agrees. Scientists say they still don’t know what’s driving the solar wind, but I’ll bet it’s a big fan of some kind.

Scientists have characterized our sun as a dwarf star, but the politically correct people have been insisting it should just be called a little person star so they don’t offend anyone.

The sun is reportedly very bright, but that doesn’t make it very smart. Scientists estimate it will probably run out of fuel in about 5 billion years. Then it will expand and eventually contract upon itself and explode into a supernova. I wouldn’t want to be too close to it when that happens. Sounds a lot like our budget deficit.

The probe is named after astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who was the first to theorize the existence of the solar wind. Nobody believed him then. Now vindicated, he was invited by NASA to Cape Canaveral to witness the liftoff as long as he didn’t say, “I told you so.”

And finally, many are at a loss trying to figure out just why the sun is so popular with astrophysicists nowadays. The only reason I can think of is, well, when you’re hot, you’re hot.