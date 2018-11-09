Splendors of the South

secret diner new logo

This Southern and comfort food mecca is a staple in this St. Clair County community. If you’ve never had a pleasure of visiting, take a trip and check it out.

It’s not too hard to find. The marquee with the name of the place is prominently displayed.

Once you’re inside, you’ll see the size of this joint. It’s split into two major dining areas with another smaller room for patrons, too. The ceilings are really high and you have a little breathing room from your neighbors, which is nice.

It has large tile floors and brick walls decorated in an outdoor theme. A mounted largemouth bass and fishing rod sat above our table. Several deer heads, a pheasant and a large wooden canoe were some of the other items mounted near us on the wall.

Once you see a menu, you understand why this is such a hot spot. From items like a bucket of onion rings to a platter of French fries, it promotes gluttony at its finest.

I went with the lunch traditional meatloaf with two sides. I chose red beans and rice and green beans for my accompaniments. My Dad ordered the seafood lunch special with two pieces of breaded cod fish, eight breaded shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw and fries.

But before I can get to the main course, I’ve got to mention the bread. They start you out with two big, fluffy pieces of sourdough bread, which are pretty addictive. Gussy it up with either regular whipped butter or cinnamon butter. The cinnamon butter is unbelievable. It’s so creamy and will wow you with its awesome flavor blast. It’s the star of this starter.

Now it was time to dig into my main course. The traditional meatloaf consisted of a decent-size loaf of beef, sausage and onions topped with a sweet and tangy tomato sauce, crispy onion rings and green onions.

I wouldn’t say there was too much tangy to the sauce, but sweet, yes, and it was comfort to the max. The crispy onion rings were a great touch. It was really like eating a home-cooked meal and popping with flavor.

My two sides were delicious. The green beans were extremely tender and cooked in butter to give them a rich taste. The red beans and rice were absent of any spice, but still excellent. They were over-the-top creamy and included large chunks of andouille sausage for good measure.

Dad raved about his, too. I pilfered a couple of the seasoned fries and they were top-notch. He particularly talked up the shrimp, which was definitely GBD (golden, brown, delicious).

Other lunch items included the Cajun chicken Philly sandwich, a pork chop dinner, chicken fried chicken and chicken Alfredo, to name a few.

Peruse the rest of the monster menu to find goodies like shrimp and catfish po’ boy sandwiches, the chili cheeseburger horseshoe, the fried mac daddy burger with a mac and cheese patty on top of a hamburger, or something called the big heart attack burger. You can also get a full slab of ribs, an 18-ounce porterhouse steak, creole chicken or fried catfish, among plenty of other choices.

Overall: 4 1/2

Cleanliness: 4 1/2

Service: 4

Food: 5

Any idea of the name of this Southern comfort food mecca in St. Clair County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

Lotawata Creek Southern Grill, 311 Salem Place in Fairview Heights