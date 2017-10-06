Stories of hope

EDITOR’S NOTE: The author has changed clients’ names to protect their privacy.

Every September, mental health and addictions providers recognize individuals who have gone through treatment for addiction and come through the other side to recovery. Overcoming addiction is difficult, humbling work for the individuals and families facing it. They deserve our recognition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the most recent data estimate 142 Americans die every day from a drug overdose — more people than gun homicides and car crashes combined. With opioid addiction reaching a state of emergency in the United States, we all know someone whose life has been touched by this heartbreaking disease.

Similar to other chronic diseases, substance abuse and mental health disorders require comprehensive, evidence-based treatment to achieve positive outcomes and build toward recovery. To illustrate the impact access to treatment has on some of our clients’ lives, here are real-life examples of recovery among Centerstone clients.

Matt got treatment for his addiction and then had the opportunity to attend and graduate from college, begin working in his chosen career field, and eventually used his recovery as a tool for career success.

June is in recovery and free of opiates for more than five years. She works full time, maintains her home, and is in a healthy relationship.

James has been in recovery for 20 years, and he is finally getting treatment for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). For many with addiction, traumatic experiences have contributed to their illness. Mark now helps others in recovery and has found a way to accept himself for who he is.

Alice once struggled with opiate and cocaine addiction. She is now in recovery and has a home of her own. Recently, she received a promotion to manager in her job.

Each individual sought out recovery — and found it in his or her community. It wasn’t an easy process for any of them. But now they are living healthy, full lives, and are a living testimony that recovery is possible. Their stories of recovery highlight why maintaining access to mental health and addictions treatment coverage is crucial to support thousands of Illinoisans in leading healthy, stable, and productive lives within their communities.

Centerstone, along with lawmakers, students, faith leaders, health care providers, first responders, and those in recovery can work together to overcome this crisis and build stronger communities. Treatment works and recovery is possible. We all have the responsibility to ensure those facing addiction have access to effective treatment options and communities that support recovery.

Centerstone offers a variety of evidence-based addiction treatment and services for our patients and their families to ensure personalized care and best possible outcomes. For more information on our services, visit centerstone.org or call (855) 608-3560.

John Markley is CEO of Centerstone of Illinois.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter