The Road to Wellness: September 15, 2017

Seeing images of wheelchair users trapped in nursing homes while sitting two feet under Harvey’s devastating waters was heartbreaking. Contrast this image with folks in Miami who were detained against their will for a mental evaluation, all in the name of public safety.

The pendulum swung from nature’s devastation to man’s mess.

Disaster generally brings about the best in communities. Madison County coordinated emergency volunteer training on Sept. 11 in fitting remembrance of 9/11. Numerous local groups have facilitated relief efforts for people impacted by Harvey and Irma. This is how we show love.

We do not love one another when we allow people experiencing homelessness to be exploited by psychiatric profiling. Do not allow Irma to conflate issues that are larger than the storm. Where was the demonstrated concern during better weather? Did it yield positive results that led to more housing?

One of the most absurd things that people do is attempt to “fix” problems without gaining better understanding or insight about what is actually happening. Law enforcement and social workers thought the deadly storm was the problem, yet perhaps the weather was not the greatest threat.

It’s a mistake to assume that a person who doesn’t want to get in a van with a group of strangers has a mental health diagnosis, especially when the strangers are threatening to lock you up if you don’t comply. It’s a bigger mistake to come armed with psychiatrists ready to enforce this coercive threat.

The solution for our problems begins with love.

It is a labor of love to seek out people experiencing homelessness and other life hardships. While it’s a wonderful gesture to provide transportation to a shelter during a storm, people often have no place to turn during good weather. The demand for shelter is much greater than our present limited supply.

Recently, I had a lunch with a friend who introduced me to a childhood friend who was losing his housing. The day before, this individual made a suicidal post on Facebook. My colleague reached out and invited him to our lunch appointment. A fourth person also joined our conversation.

Suddenly, this man had his very own support team. All of us expressed that his life matters. We may not have said all the right things, but we were there for him and will continue to be there for him. It wasn’t about trying to fix him. It was about sharing space on this planet.

This self-appointed group had such a different dynamic than a clinical, medical or even religious intervention. We didn’t assume that because he was suicidal the previous night that he automatically needed psychiatric hospitalization or needed to confess his sins. It wasn’t about what he needed to do.

It was about what we needed to do. We needed to break bread together and spend time with him so that he would experience a sense of belonging in community. We needed to really listen to him and not walk away from him while he still had unmet needs. We needed to love him.

As relief continues to pour out to folks left in Harvey and Irma’s wake, may relief also be found by persons experiencing homelessness here in Madison County. We should give generously to those in crisis and weather together the storms of life.

Let’s not be the community that waits for a disaster to demonstrate concern for one another. Let us acknowledge in advance that psychiatric profiling is an unethical means of emergency evacuation. Let us begin to practice cultural humility about mental disability. Let us love one another.

