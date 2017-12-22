Strengthen connections this holiday season

The holiday season brings a long to-do list: decorate the house, buy a gift, send out cards, attend family gatherings and so on. Yet for all of these attempts at getting together, experiencing a meaningful human connection can get lost in the shuffle.

Holiday bustle raises stress levels for 62 percent of people, according to a Healthline report, potentially defeating the purpose of this most wonderful time of the year. This holiday season, be mindful of slowing down to create healthy connections around you.

Here are four areas in which to promote and strengthen human connectedness:

Yourself

Don’t lose sight of yourself. Many people overlook tuning into their own needs, especially at the holidays. It isn’t selfish to be concerned with extra self-care, such as getting a massage and eating healthy food along with the treats. Making your physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual health a priority can contribute to a more balanced you, which will be a gift to others.

Friends

Earlier this year, a report published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science found social integration can help relieve daily stresses. Before New Year’s Day, reach out to a close friend and intentionally let them know how important they are to you. A phone call, text or simple card can go a long way. If time and schedule allows, organize a way to connect in person.

Family

Spending time with loved ones and family can also be positively influential to your health. Participate in a family tradition or create a new one to bolster relationships and make this holiday season especially memorable. It’s true that family get-togethers can be difficult because of schedules, distance and other commitments, so consider sending handwritten cards or scheduling video chats to connect with long-distance loved ones as needed.

Community

Lastly, don’t forget the power of giving back. The Corporation for National & Community Service reports there is a strong relationship between volunteering and health: those who volunteer have greater functional ability, plus lower rates of depression later in life, than those who don’t make it a point to lend a hand. Consider giving back or volunteering for a cause that is meaningful to you this holiday season — opportunities abound!

While we can’t escape every aspect of holiday hurriedness, there’s always peace in the thoughtful connections we build with one another. A caring presence makes a great present. Be that to yourself, your friends, family and community, and you’re likely to receive that same gift in return.

For more advice and education on health-related topics, visit the Health & Wellness page at centerstone.org.

Lisa Feldmann is a licensed clinical professional counselor with Centerstone, a nonprofit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives.