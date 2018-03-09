Tasty staple

In west central Madison County, you’ll find this bar and restaurant that’s become a staple in this community.

The building is perched on the corner of a fairly busy intersection. There’s plenty of parking, as it wraps around the bar and restaurant on three sides. There’s even an extra smaller gravel lot in back of the building for additional parking.

It’s good there’s that much parking because it can get quite busy. With daily specials seven days per week, that’s expected.

Once you walk inside, you’ll see what it’s all about. Sports is the resounding theme here. Tons of TVs hang on the walls and behind the bar, airing plenty of sporting events. There are professional, college, and local high school sports logos painted on the wall around the dining room to add to the aesthetics.

There are also tons of sports memorabilia adorning the walls and stuck in cubbyholes along the ceiling. Anything from racing, baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer and volleyball memorabilia can be found here. The big mural of Babe Ruth on the wall pointing out his home run is a nice touch, too.

As for seating, the restaurant offers booths and wooden tables for patrons. Take a couple steps down a small set of stairs into a second dining area with more seating, including a couple of banquet tables. There are also dart boards and a few video games in this second room.

A small gambling gaming area is also available in the front of the restaurant near the main entrance.

You can also pony up to the horseshoe-shaped bar in the main dining area. It sits along the front wall and has stool seating on three sides. There’s a big erase board behind the bar with all of the specials.

Of course, there are drink and food specials. The Monday pizza special, which includes a 2-topping 16-inch pie for $5, is a delicious classic. There are other food specials and drink specials available; unfortunately, on my latest visit I didn’t partake in alcohol.

This is a place you can go watch the game and drink a few beers with your buddies, or visit with a group of friends for some stellar eats. It’s got a little bit for everyone.

I visited during lunchtime, and it wasn’t too busy. My friend and I found one of the tables in the middle of the dining area and our waitress came right over.

I decided to go with an appetizer and a main dish, ordering a buffalo chicken kabob and a bacon cheeseburger with chips.

I’ve enjoyed the grilled chicken kabob here quite a bit, so I thought I’d try it with a little kick and see how it turned out. It was humongous when it arrived and the chicken was succulent and tender. The buffalo sauce had a nice added spice kick to it, but it wasn’t overwhelming. It was a little runny, making it kind of messy, but as for taste I had no complaints.

The kabob was also served with potato chips and a big dill pickle spear.

The burger came out not much after and it was pretty big itself. It was just that classic flavor you look for at a bar and grill. It was served on a big doughy bun with American cheese and two fat slices of delicious bacon. The 1/3-pound burger patty had that charbroiled taste. Like I said: just a classic burger.

My dining companion enjoyed a turkey club sandwich with no mayo, devouring it all. It included turkey, bacon and American cheese with lettuce and tomato on the side.

There are plenty of other options here.

The chicken kabob on the appetizer menu is also served with barbecue, teriyaki, or sweet-and-sour sauces instead of buffalo sauce if you’d like to test it out in another style. The cheese balls, cream cheese poppers, mini tacos and fried mushrooms are all good off the appetizer menu, too. You can even get frog legs.

They also offer crab legs on the dinner portion of the menu.

There’s menus for burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pizza, pasta, salads, hot dogs and even a children’s menu.

You can order specialty pizzas like buffalo chicken, chicken alfredo, chicken carbonara or chicken florentine, among a few others.I’ll add this too: if you play a team sport, this is a great place to visit with your teammates after a game.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 3 1/2 stars

Service: 4 stars

Food: 4 stars

Any idea of the name of this sports bar and grill in Madison County? Scroll down to find out!

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter

.

.

.

.

.

.

Franchise Sports Bar & Grill, 601 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River