Taxation and representation

Vote “yes” on a referendum on the fall ballot that reads: “Shall all units of government within Madison County first seek approval from the voters by advisory referendum before incurring any bond debt?”

Why? Current bonding practices deny voters an ability to weigh in with government on nonvoter-approved bond debt. This “backdoor referendum process” allows government to bind citizens to generations of debt. The backdoor referendum process is often initiated during months when it is predictably difficult to successfully conduct a petition drive in a limited amount of time. This bond debt always involves interest.

The “backdoor referendum process” is illegal in Missouri. Elected officials have told citizens opposing this practice “that voters live in a republic and therefore have the power to let bonds as your elected officials.” Seen your tax bill lately? Those officials remain oblivious to the heavy tax burden already laid on Illinois taxpayers; no wonder they want to let bonds which you pay for without asking you.

The time has come for Madison County taxpayers to express their view to units of government to which they pay taxes and in which they reside.

Help keep your taxes down! Send your elected officials a message. Vote yes on the question: “Shall all units of government within Madison County first seek approval from the voters by advisory referendum before incurring any bond debt?”

Philip W. Chapman

Highland