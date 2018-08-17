Ten million Mustangs can’t be wrong

Geer Box

Ten million. One, followed by seven zeroes. The Illinois Lotto jackpot (in dollars, of course) for Thursday, Aug. 9, as this article was written. The total number of employees hired by McDonald’s over the past decade. The approximate average audience for a typical episode of NBC’s “Chicago Med” this past season.

For a gearhead like me, 10 million is the number of a white Ford Mustang convertible built Aug. 8 in Flat Rock, Mich.

Mustang No. 1 was built March 9, 1964 ... more than 54 years ago. Mustang Mania started five weeks later with a media blitz that included commercials on TV networks and cover stories in Time and Newsweek.

The little pony, based on the platform of the dowdy compact Falcon, lent its name to a new auto category (“ponycars”) and spawned competitors ranging from the Chevy Camaro and Plymouth Barracuda to the Pontiac Firebird and AMC Javelin — not to mention the appropriately named Dodge Challenger.

From 1965 to 1969, Mustangs were everywhere you looked. Efrem Zimbalist Jr. tooled a Rangoon Red convertible through Washington, D.C., during the closing credits of “The FBI.” Steve McQueen drove a Highland Green GT fastback to fame in “Bullitt” in 1968. Mary Tyler Moore drove a Wimbledon White hardtop coupe to Minneapolis as she “turned the world on with her smile” on her 1970 sitcom smash.

Problem was by 1971 Ford fanatics were buying Pintos and Mavericks instead of the heavy, slow milk horse the Mustang had become. Even the “father” of the Mustang, Lee Iacocca, growled in the wake of the ‘Stang’s falling sales, “The Mustang market never left us, we left it.” It didn’t help that, while it was an initial success (“It may be the best news from Dearborn in 9 1/2 years,” read one of the early ads), the Pinto-based Mustang II was never really accepted by either hardcore Mustang lovers or hardcore economy-car drivers.

Despite 1979’s “new breed of Mustang,” based on the platform of the dowdy compact Fairmont, there was serious talk of replacing the rear-drive Mustang with a new front-drive car for 1989. Anyone remember the Ford Probe?

Fortunately, the Mustangers prevailed and, by its 45-year anniversary in 2009, Mustang was once again battling Camaro for the top spot in its field. And despite a fresh Challenge(r) from Dodge, Mustang was still the best-selling sporty car in its class as of June of this year.

Why is Mustang still so popular, a lifetime and 10 million copies later? It was the first car ever designed for the baby boom generation (the vanguard of whom were getting their first driver’s licenses in the spring of 1964). You could drive a “Sweetheart of the Supermarket Set” with a six-cylinder hardtop, or a rip-roarin’ fastback with a 271-horsepower “K-code” 289 V-8 and a four-speed stick. Maybe a Mach I, a GT 5.0 convertible or a turbocharged SVO coupe was literally more your speed. Everyone seemed to drive a Mustang back then — except me.

Man, that’s a lot more than 10 million.

