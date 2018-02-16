That’s entertainment

The ethnic restaurant featured in last week’s edition was Taj Indian Cuisine, 4 Club Centre Court in Edwardsville. Visit to try the daily lunch buffet or just check out some good Indian food.

• • •

Back in central Madison County, I stopped by a place that has plenty to offer in entertainment and great grub.

This place is easy to find: it’s a giant complex right along a bustling road. You’ll see the spacious parking lot directly in front of the big, well-lit building.

Once you find a spot to park, walk in the main entrance and you’ll quickly realize there is something for everyone in the family. From an arcade to several other fun activities, there is more than just food, but for the purposes of this column it’s all about the eats.

Turn to the left from the entrance and you’ll walk into the large bar and restaurant. The bar runs along the front wall and has plenty to offer in the way of liquid libations. There are plenty of tables sprinkled near the bar and seating at the bar itself, but you can also head to a back area with more seating and a more quaint setting.

This is where my dinner group ponied up on our recent visit. It’s away from all the commotion of this place, making it easier to talk and focus on the most important part of the trip — the food.

In the back area, there are plenty of booths along the front wall and tables in the middle portion of the dining area. A long bench along the back wall near the kitchen has tables along it with more chairs.

There is also a small outside area under a tent, with heaters and a fireplace for during the winter months where you can hang out.

Once you get your mitts on the giant menu, though, that’s all you’ll be concentrating on. There are a plethora of choices and some quirky ones, which I applaud.

I kicked things off with an appetizer, ordering the bacon-wrapped grilled poppers. These suckers were jalapeños stuffed with apple cream cheese and wrapped tightly in crispy bacon. They were grilled to perfection, with a nice crunch on the outside, kick from the pepper and oozing goodness from the cream cheese. They were absolutely delicious.

As for the main event, I went with choices from the taco portion of the menu. These little street tacos come in a crispy flour tortilla and are heaping with top-notch ingredients.

I went with 3 choices but could have tried all 10 variations.

The first I devoured was the strawberry-horseradish shrimp taco. It included fried shrimp, fresh spinach, queso blanco, and a strawberry-horseradish glaze. The shrimp had a light breading on it, so it wasn’t too heavy to take away from the hearty taste of the plump crustaceans. Then when the strawberry blast came in; it was perfect. Funny enough, there was no horseradish flavor, but instead just a little spice kick on the back end to tickle the tongue. While the shrimp taco was easily my favorite of the three I tried, the other two weren’t slouches.

The lobster taco was next, served with lobster meat in garlic butter, celery, scallions, apple and radish slaw and finished with an avocado aioli. The lobster meat was melt-in-your-mouth tender and owned that great rich flavor you get from lobster. It had a nice crunch from the celery and slaw, and the sweetness of the avocado aioli was a great exclamation point for the whole experience.

I saved the crunchy crawfish taco for last. It was delivered with Cajun battered crawfish, apple and radish slaw and drizzled in a chipotle aioli. The breading on the crawfish was thicker than that on the shrimp and with the slaw, it provided a fantastic crunch to the whole thing. It was also the spiciest of the three tacos. Between the breading and the chipotle aioli, it left a great spice kick. Again, it was very good, completing a terrific taco trifecta.

The other items ordered in our group were Bavarian pretzels, a southwest salad and the grilled cheesiest burger.

The grilled cheesiest is a hamburger patty between two grilled cheese sandwiches and stuffed with caramelized onions and dill pickles. My friend who ordered it was definitely satisfied and full when he was done.

The southwest salad was enormous, too, and loaded with grilled white chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, and caramelized onions.

I also checked out a beer specially brewed for this place by Schlafly. It was the common ale and, unfortunately, I thought it was pedestrian in taste. It didn’t really have much flavor, but they have plenty of other options, fortunately.

While this place isn’t really known for its food, it should be: it was very good. With anything from burgers to tacos, pizza, soups and salads, specialty sandwiches and items like the bourbon beef, tomato cream ravioli and a stromboli option available, there’s plenty for everyone.

Specials like half-price tacos on Tuesdays and 50-cent wings on Monday and Wednesday after 4 p.m. are good promotions, too.

Trust me, take a trip to grab some grub at this joint in central Madison County.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - five stars

Any idea of the name of this fun and food-filled complex in central Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

