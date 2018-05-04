That family feeling

In the southwest corner of Madison County, you’ll find this diner-style restaurant along a bustling road in this small community.

You can’t miss it. The large marquee is alongside the street and the monster parking lot wraps around the building, offering plenty of available spots.

You enter into a small vestibule area with a hostess station in the front of the restaurant. It opens into a large dining area with lots of tables covered in tan tablecloths. There’s a diner-style counter in the middle of the room where servers work in front of a window offering a view into the kitchen. A small salad bar area inhabits the area in front of the work station.

Wood flooring covers the dining area, and generic pictures of children adorn the walls. It has a good family-style diner feel.

Once you get your mitts on a menu, you see what the joint is all about. It offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menus along with a kids’ menu and daily specials.

There are traditional breakfast items like omelettes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, skillets, pancakes, waffles and French toast. On the lunch menu there are plenty of burger options, along with other sandwiches, wraps, melts, clubs and even hot dog options.

The dinner menu includes stuff like fried chicken, steaks, pasta and diner classics like liver and onions and chicken strips — and of course the burger options.

My dining companion and I visited for lunch. It wasn’t overly packed but wasn’t empty either.

I got started with one of my favorite appetizer options — corn nuggets. If you haven’t had the pleasure of eating these treasures, they are simply corn casserole enclosed inside a breaded shell. The creaminess of the corn oozes out on every bite with a blast of sweetness. They are definitely GBD (golden, brown, delicious) and should be on more appetizer menus.

Needless to say, I was fired up to see them available here.

They arrived on their own plate and there were plenty of them. They were good, but I was a little disappointed in the lack of sweetness in the flavor. They packed that creamy corn wallop in every bite, which is the true signature, but missed that pop of sweetness I’ve had at other places. They were still very good and served with ranch dressing on the side.

As for my main dish, I went with the turkey bacon wrap, served with a side of macaroni salad.

The wrap was served cold. It was huge and chock full of deli shaved turkey and diced tomatoes, along with spinach, bacon, mozzarella cheese and ranch.

The turkey, tomatoes and cheese were abundant, but it was a little skimpy on the bacon and ranch. The turkey was the driving force of the flavor and was very fresh. The wrap was extremely filling.

The macaroni salad was a perfect comfort food side. It was super creamy and rich in flavor; offering the signature tastes of the homemade classic.

My dinner mate ordered the grilled ham and cheese sandwich, accompanied with cubed home fries.

He was extremely satisfied. The sandwich came on Texas toast and was pretty big, with fat slabs of ham on it and oozing in American cheese. He enjoyed the more hashbrown-style fries, also.

Maybe on my next visit I can check out the food challenge they offer. It is their triple burger, donning the restaurant’s name, which includes 3 pounds of hamburger covered in pepperjack, American and Swiss cheese. If you finish it in 40 minutes, you eat for free and receive a hat.

They are also in the midst of opening a food and brew works down the road from the current restaurant donning the same name, so be on the lookout for that second location.

Can you name this diner in southwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you're right!

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - three stars

Price - $$

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Uncle Linny’s Restaurant at 4112 Pontoon Road in Pontoon Beach

