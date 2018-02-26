The 1 percent sales tax: a double whammy

Introduction: On March 20, educational lobbyists want voters to increase the Madison County sales tax by 1 percent and add $23 million in annual taxes. Some backers have said it will reduce your property tax.

The 1 percent sales tax is really a bonding issue. Its passage allows the Madison County school board to let $300 million in bonds to build schools. Letting bonds at a 1.25 coverage ratio for 25 years would cost up to $500 million over the life of the bonds. The 1 percent sales tax produces (a) more debt, and, (b) can never be revoked.

FACT: Some backers stated the 1 percent sales tax will lower your property tax. This is untrue. Why?

Whammy No. 1: If you pass the 1 percent sales tax, your school board may still raise your property tax! Seventy-one percent of my property tax goes to schools (Madison County Treasurer’s Office). This is true even if they promise not to. Has your school board ever reduced your property tax?

Whammy No. 2: Illinois law defines the 1 percent sales tax as a “double-barreled bond.” If sales taxes prove insufficient to pay for millions in bond costs, your government is legally required to levy higher property taxes to cover bond costs.

It’s a “double whammy” ... new sales taxes and high property taxes!

The educational establishment knows voters have had enough of high taxes. How about you?

Vote “no” March 20.

Philip W. Chapman

Highland