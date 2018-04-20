The ash left behind

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox The former Dynegy plant in East Alton closed in 2016.

On Sunday, April 22, we will celebrate the 58th anniversary of Earth Day. Since 1970, thanks in large part to the work of regular Americans, we have seen many victories for our environment and our health. Our communities are safer and more vibrant thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency, Clean Air Act, and Clean Water Act and land preservation efforts via the National Parks Service.

While Earth Day is a time to celebrate our common home, we must not give up our job in protecting this beautiful planet. Here in Illinois, we have won sweeping clean energy legislation in the Future Energy Jobs Act and we are seeing now the very beginning of a booming clean energy economy. At the same time that clean energy is taking off in the heartland, a major polluter is asking the state for bailouts that would increase pollution and Governor (Bruce) Rauner is playing along.

That major polluter is Dynegy, a Texas-based company that owns many coal plants in Illinois. Dynegy just merged with Vistra Energy and is working for a financial bailout from the state legislature while at the same time asking the state pollution control board to rewrite the air pollution rules that apply to them. These vital health protections are called the Multi-Pollutant Standard, and a rewrite would result in increased air pollution. Some Illinois communities, like the Peoria area, are completely overburdened with dangerous air pollution and can take no more.

When Illinois has given in to its corporate demands in the past, Dynegy has closed plants anyway — in Vermillion County and in Alton, they have left coal ash in place and failed to support these communities they abandoned.

The company has made promises publicly to clean up the ash ponds that are leaking into Illinois’ only scenic river, the Vermillion River, which was recently named one of the most threatened waterways in the United States. In East Alton, Dynegy closed the Wood River Plant in 2016 with promises to the community to clean up coal ash, but we haven’t seen or heard from them since.

Since last fall, community groups have been calling foul and asking the Illinois EPA, Illinois Pollution Control Board, and Governor Rauner to stop this process, but even with a merger taking place, Governor Rauner’s administration has refused to put the brakes on this potentially harmful rule change.

The merger between Dynegy and Vistra totaled $20 billion — more money than most Illinois families could ever dream of — so this merger should end any thoughts of corporate bailouts. Ever since making a bad investment in Ameren’s coal-fired power plants in Illinois, Dynegy has been pleading poverty as they’ve asked for bailouts and changes to weaken pollution rules. History has shown that these efforts are about protecting shareholders, not Illinois workers and communities. As we’ve seen recently, Vistra appears to have the same business plan.

The truth, as hard as it is to face, is that coal companies are no longer good bets for local economies. The business model of these corporations is to gamble year by year on the rapidly shifting energy market. They juggle assets to squeeze out the last dollar or they pass them on to another company that will do the same. The average age of the coal plants Vistra will be taking over from Dynegy is 54 years old, while the average retirement age of a coal plant in the United States is 53 years. As we’ve seen in our own communities, these plants will inevitably close and we need to begin preparing now instead of kicking the can down the road.

Instead of allowing his agencies to work hand in hand with corporations, Governor Rauner’s administration should be ensuring cleaning up coal ash pits isn’t left for communities and taxpayers to figure out. Unfortunately, Governor Rauner would rather push backdoor bailouts for these corporations, like the proposed changes to Illinois’ air pollution rules, and obstruct stronger coal ash protections.

Out-of-state companies who have no real commitment to Illinois communities are not a good neighbor — and out-of-state energy companies have been failing our local economies for years. This year, as we celebrate Earth Day, let’s remind Governor Rauner that it’s time to invest in Illinois communities, not Rauner’s friends who work in Texas’ big coal companies. Illinois needs sustainable jobs for working families and bold economic development powered by 100 percent clean energy, and the time is now to make those changes. I urge readers to pick up your phone and call Governor Rauner and tell him, “No more coal bailouts.”

Elizabeth Scrafford is the senior organizing representative for the Sierra Club.

