The beat falls flat

"Patti Cake$" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, which meant it should have been a good movie.

But once the film started, I found myself checking my watch every five minutes, hoping it would end soon. It got off to an extremely slow start and, although it improved slightly in the final 20 minutes, that wasn’t enough to redeem the story line for me.

A drama set in the gritty strip mall suburbia of New Jersey, “Patti Cake$” is the story of an underdog’s quest for fame. An unlikely plus-sized Caucasian rapper, Patricia Dombrowski, aka. Killa P, aka Dumbo, aka Patti Cake$, finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop star. She perseveres in spite of a mother’s discouragement, an alcoholic who never broke into show business herself.

Danielle Macdonald stars as Patti Dombrowski, while Bridget Everett is her mother, Barb. Academy Award nominee Cathy Moriarty plays the lovable grandmother, Siddharth Dhananjay is Patti’s best friend and partner, and Mamoudou Athie plays the love interest.

Everett’s singing was the highlight of the film for me. She had a beautiful voice, displayed as her character sang in the karaoke bar where her daughter worked. Macdonald is an Australian actress who had to be taught to rap (she also had to learn the famed “Jersey accent”). Moriarty had the funniest lines in the film; she was a breath of fresh air in a somewhat stifling project. You fall in love with her character; she is supportive of her granddaughter and loves her unconditionally, aiding and abetting whenever possible.

“PattiCake$” is the first feature film from director Geremy Jasper, who not only directed but also write the screenplay. The writing leaves a lot to be desired, and it seems Jasper wanted to spotlight the music, so to get it out there he wrote a movie around his true objective.

The plot itself is tired. We have seen it hundreds of times — the underdog overcomes devastating odds to win in the end. It is hard to rise above the cliché formula.

Since I do not care for rap or hip-hop music, I asked several other movie goers what they thought. Most were lukewarm in their response and felt the movie missed the mark in many areas, most notably the violence they deemed unnecessary and stereotypical. The entire scene detracted from the film.

The violence is brief but minor, but the bad language abounds; the f-bomb is in constant use.

Save your money; the film is not worth the price of admission. But if it sounds like your thing (if you liked “8 Mile” and “Hustle and Flow”), it is showing at The Tivoli in University City as well as Wehrenberg theaters throughout the St. Louis area.

1 star, rated R

