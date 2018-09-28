The benefits of arts and crafts

Nadja Kapetanovich

How does doing crafts benefit kids? This article is all about that.

Here are a few facts I can share with you about how art helps benefit children. (1) Cutting with scissors helps develop fine motor skills. (2) Folding, twisting, and shaping things can help with dexterity development, too (and it’s fun!). (3) Art helps children with planning skills and concentration. I found all these facts on easy-crafts-for-kids.com.

I interviewed Corrine Jones, who is 13 years old and loves to craft.

“I love to make earrings with random things I find around the house,” she said.

She also said she prefers to draw with mechanical pencils and thin Sharpies. Corrine loves to make slime and enjoys painting. One of her hobbies is crocheting. Her favorite store for buying craft supplies is Michael’s, by far. However, if she needs something more quickly she goes to Walmart.

Here are some of my favorite artsy things to do. Every week I make a page in my notebook that is my agenda for school assignments and extra-curricular activities. I use my colored pencils to make it look pretty, and moreover, it helps me stay very organized. I also really love to draw, and some of my favorite things to draw are anime people, cats, and alpacas. I also like to make slime, but I usually end up mixing up all the colors of slime together, even though it can make a very ugly color. I enjoy creating decorations for my room, and I watch DIY videos on YouTube to learn how to make the things.

For art supplies, my favorite place to go, like Corrine, is Michael’s. I think that they have the best quality art supplies. They are also a bit expensive. I also go to Office Depot to get some things, too. Target is my backup for art supplies; if I need something right away, I go there to get it.

Oh … I think I hear my artistic self calling! Gotta go!

