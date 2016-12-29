The conspiracy of inanimate objects

You probably think the film “Toy Story” was a fantasy.

Inanimate objects such as toys don’t really have personalities and brains and, of course, they can’t really move. That’s why we call them inanimate, right? I disagree.

Toys and many other “things” can think, move, love, hate and do nearly all the things us people do. However, just like in the movie, they don’t do it when we can see them. It’s all part of their little conspiracy. Some of these things are good, but most of them are bad. Somehow I don’t think you believe me. So let me prove my theory by examples.

How many of you have had a relationship with your car? Did you give it a name? Did you practically massage it as you washed your new car? When you had to trade it in, did you cry? Maybe not, but admit it, you were sad. Or maybe the opposite was true. You hated that lemon and cursed it constantly.

This only made it worse. Did you ever think it might be acting up on purpose?

OK, automobiles have motors so they may seem animated. But they can’t do anything unless we make them. Hmm, Toyota, what do you think?

And how about Christmas tree lights? Every year, I test every strand of lights to make sure I am storing only good ones. Then one year later, I plug them back in and several don’t light. What do you think they do down there in the basement when no one is around? Yep, they have their own little party … lighting up, so to speak. Then some of them die. Serves them right.

Among the worst conspirators are tools. They do lots of things. Some like to hide in weird places where I can’t find them. Others decide to quit working … usually at the most critical times. Hammers and nails are well-known for their mischief. Nails often like to refuse to go in without bending. Hammers can hurt you. My poor thumbs have been the victims of many mean hammers.

Screwdrivers and screws also like to play nasty tricks. Whenever I need a Phillips head, I find the slotted ones in a group with no Phillips in sight and visa versa. Obviously I do not store them this way. They just get together and form their groups when I am not around. Maybe the screws have a way of communicating with the drivers before I get there.

Have you ever tried talking to these guys? Come on. Tell the truth. I talk to my car all the time. I even talk to nails that refuse to cooperate. “OK, buddy, you want to be a part of this project or not?” I always remember how my dad would take a bent nail and hammer it back into some semblance of “straightness.” But that’s another story. I usually punish them by throwing them into solitary confinement. I’m talking about the trash, where they will never be used again.

Just in case you are worried about my sanity, I really know they can’t hear me. Of course they can’t. They don’t have ears!

Excuse me now, it’s time to go to bed and I have to find my Teddy.

