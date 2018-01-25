The (culinary) thrill is gone … or is it?

I recently spent $14.99 at Schnucks for something I normally don’t buy in January. Clearance Christmas wrap? Nope. A countertop appliance I would buy only at half price? Uh-uh. A 5-pound Hershey bar for Angie for Valentine’s Day? Are you kidding me?

Hint No. 1: It was one of only two such items left on the shelf. Hint No. 2: “Don’t baste your barbecue...” Yep. That “something” was a 144-ounce bottle of Maull’s Original barbecue sauce; it was the largest size available; indeed, the only size available. I hadn’t planned on buying it had I not seen a TV news report indicating that “America’s Oldest BBQ Sauce” was not long for this world.

Barbecue sauce recipes date back to the 17th-century American colonies. The oldest bottled barbecue sauce in America was sold in Atlanta in 1909. Maull’s, which debuted in 1926, is a comparative newcomer. Yet if you grew up in St. Louis, chances are good you’ve “sizzled that flavor in” — or on — hamburgers, hot dogs, ribs and that uniquely St. Louis barbecue creation, the pork steak (first sold at Schnucks in 1953).

For years — and for thousands of Gateway City residents, including yours truly — “barbecue sauce” on your shopping list meant a “Patio Size” bottle of Maull’s. Even Britney Spears endorsed Maull’s in a 1993 TV commercial as she played a little girl whose “appetite went wild!” as her family slathered plenty of Original Flavor on everything on the backyard grill.

Today, the barbecue sauce aisle of the grocery store is more crowded than an after-Christmas clearance. Sweet-and-sticky Kansas City style; mustard-and-vinegar Caroline style; fiery Texas style, and a host of others. I don’t know if St. Louis style — which boasts Worcestershire sauce as one of its key flavor notes — is as popular as the others, but sauceheads have been known to order cases of Maull’s to ship to other parts of the country.When Maull’s got financially scorched by three court decisions that cost the family-owned company more than $100,000, it caused concern about the future of its signature sauce. The company website has posted a message that it is “currently unable to process any orders,” which led to some customers contacting FOX2, leading to a self-fulfilling prophecy.

A Schnucks spokesman commented that he knew of “no buying runs or shortages on store shelves,” but the two large bottles of Original were the only ones of that flavor I could find at mid-morning Jan. 10. (One of which, I should note, was hidden behind a similar-size jug of Sweet Baby Ray’s.) Sweet-and-mild and sweet-and-smoky flavors in smaller bottles were also in short supply.

But that “culinary thrill” may not be gone after all. Reports later that same day indicate Maull’s hopes to sell the sauce to a business which company vice-president Steven Maull describes as a “St. Louis company with strong St. Louis connections.”

Oven-barbecued pork steaks (a classic recipe from Cionko’s Market in Granite City) will soon be simmering away in the Geer oven. Good thing I had a $10 coupon.

