The fantastic fury of fall

EDITOR’S NOTE: This column, provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, discusses tourism events on the horizon.

Right on cue, Mother Nature is shifting into peak fall color season. Over the next couple of weeks, we will be blessed with some amazing scenery to bring travelers to our region to spend time and, of course, money with us! This is right on track with where we peaked last year as well. We’ve been watching all of the social media barometers of color, and these next few weeks will not disappoint any visitor who makes the journey with us.

With the haunted seasons wrapping up, we can use the next few weeks of amazing colors to bridge us into the coming holiday season. This year’s haunted season has been jam-packed with great crowds and growing options. Although it is not safe to say yet, I think this year of haunted tours has been one of the best for our tour providers. Haunted Alton is here, and it’s here to stay for many haunted years to come.

And now it is time to begin to shine the light on the delights of the holiday season. This season continues to grow with excitement of holiday options, from ice-skating in Grafton to a mega event in Jerseyville. The holidays are getting all packaged together for what we hope to be an epic end to 2018 for us all!

Another new beacon of light continues to shine with the Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. We’ve launched our new website, social media and now a new video promotion. If you have not checked out all of the fun, head over to our new site, RiversandRoutes.com, and watch a 90-second video on the home page that ties it all together and celebrates this special place in America. From pie in Alton to history along the rivers to a pink elephant on Route 66, Rivers and Routes is ready to wow visitors and attract even more attention. In fact, I’m headed overseas this week to work on a Route 66 initiative in London at Regent Street and World Travel Market to make this area shine.

So, go out as much as you can these last few days of fall and make the most of the time we have this wonderful season upon us. You won’t regret any moment of it!

Stawar is president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

