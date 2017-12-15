The force is strong with this one

A short time ago in a galaxy far, far away, I got to view “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” For me, it was a poignant movie. It’s Carrie Fisher’s last movie as Princess Leia. In fact, it’s Fisher’s last movie; the star died last December of a heart attack.

I had the opportunity to meet Carrie at a Writer’s Guild of America event in 1999. She was smart, wealthy, beautiful and one of Hollywood’s greatest screen doctors — a person who “fixes” screenplays — but she had such low self-esteem. It was sad, but she was excellent in the Star Wars series and this film was no exception.

For Star Wars lovers, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is a great movie and will be very successful at the box office. Technically, it is a sequel to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, finds Luke Skywalker, a role reprised by Mark Hamill, on a deserted island on a remote planet in the far reaches of the universe, and tries to convince him to help the rebel forces in their fight against the evil empire. Rey wants Skywalker to train her as a Jedi knight, but he resists.

This movie belongs to Mark Hamill. He is unquestionably the star and has the most screen time. John Williams’ score is the other star of this film.

In the meantime, Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) are off on an adventure of their own to save the rebel forces while Poe (Oscar Isaac) tries to stave off attacks from the empire.

The empire is ruled by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), who has turned Leia and Han’s son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), to the dark side. Kylo and Rey are able to communicate telepathically. Rey sees good in Kylo and tries to turn him away from the dark side and into the light.

The story has tons of twists and turns that will keep the audience enthralled. The film was directed and written by Rian Johnson, who is on board to write the screenplay for the next Star Wars installment.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is just a little too long at 2 hours and 32 minutes. I think they should have cut out about 20 minutes, which would have made a tighter movie. Nonetheless, this is an exciting film that the whole family can enjoy. Like all the Star Wars movies, it’s filled with the moral imperative: good versus evil and good eventually wins, temporarily. It cannot win permanently or there would no reason to produce another movie. Because Disney paid $4 billion for the Star Wars franchise, there will be lots of Star Wars movies as long as people go to see the films — and who doesn’t love movies about heroes and villains in space?

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville, AMC Eastgate Showplace, Granite Cine, and Jerseyville Stadium Theatre.

PG-13 rated, 5 stars

