The Gaelic gourmet

My latest trip was to an area treasure, in my opinion.

I like an opportunity to chow down on authentic or ethnic fare from all over when I get a chance, and this joint definitely supplies that experience. If you like Irish food, this small place on the western edge of Madison County is worth a try.

Only street parking is offered for this small corner pub in the downtown area. There are plenty of other businesses all around, so during busy times you may have to walk to enjoy this experience, but it’s worth it.

It’s Ireland wrapped up in a small package. From the Irish flag flying out front to the old wooden floors, tables and bar and the authentic menu, it’s pretty sweet. Irish music broadcasts over the speakers and there are a plethora of Irish whiskeys behind the bar. A nice, small draft selection of craft beer also is available.

Live Irish bands will play on weekends for entertainment, which is a cool touch.

Plenty of Irish-themed memorabilia adorns the walls, too. One nice local touch are dollar bills signed by patrons and stuck to the ceiling.

My dining companion and I ponied up to the bar on our recent lunch visit. The service won’t disappoint here, either. They are always helpful to lay things out in layman’s terms for rookies perusing the menu.

I had visited here several times previously for nighttime libations, but I was stoked to check out the food for the first time.

I started with a bubbles and squeak soup cup with Irish soda bread, leading up to my main course of a bog pony. Don’t worry, I’ll explain what all this means.

The bubbles and squeak soup was simply a cream-based soup with cabbage and beef. It’s an old family recipe for the restaurant. There was so much cabbage and beef heaped on my spoon with every bite; it was awesome. Combine that with the rich tasting broth and it was outstanding.

The accompanying soda bread consisted of a traditional Irish bread made with whiskey soaked currants (a small dried fruit made from a seedless variety of grape) and Kerrygold Pure Irish butter. It’s freshly made and oh so soft with a super sweet taste, a great companion for the soup.

Once the bog pony arrived, I was fired up. This open faced boxty-style dish is a unique order in the Riverbend area. A boxty is a traditional Irish dish started with a potato pancake and topped or filled with a variety of ingredients.

Sometimes served as a wrap, here it’s an open-face sandwich. It starts with a fluffy potato pancake topped with corned beef, cabbage and Irish cheese sauce. A container of horseradish sauce is served on the side, as well as a bag of Guinness potato chips.

The smell of the bog pony is enough to send you into a frenzy. I drizzled the horsey sauce all over everything, which may have been a little much. I’d recommend dipping it, but not smothering it. The horseradish sauce became a little overwhelming.

When I reached the hearty taste of the corned beef and cabbage and rich potato pancake, it was sensational. The pancake was so doughy and tender and the Irish cheese added a sweet and creamy punch to the whole experience. It was very good.

The Guinness chips were a nice add. The taste is distinctive, almost mesquite up front and sweet on the back end. It’s just a dark seasoning on a kettle chip. The first bite is weird, but by the end it’s pretty addictive.

My dining mate went with the corned beef and cabbage plate served with mashed potatoes and Irish rye bread. He must have enjoyed it, because he scarfed down every bite.

Other great options here include a smoked salmon platter, leek soup, a slew of burgers, including a lamb burger, cottage pie, bangers and mash and an Irish slinger, among other options.

On a previous visit I’ve done the breakfast shot, another memorable experience. It’s a series of things put in front of you to ingest in order. Start with a shot combining Jameson whiskey and Butterscotch Schnapps, followed by a shot of orange juice and eating a thick slice of Irish bacon. It literally tastes like a pancake or waffle covered in syrup; unbelievably quirky and scrumptious.

Any idea of the name of this pub in the downtown area of this western Madison County community? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Overall - five stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - five stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

ANSWER: Morrison’s Irish Pub at 200 State St. in Alton

