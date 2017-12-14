The Geer Box: December 14, 2017

Matt Lauer. Charlie Rose. Garrison Keillor. Al Franken. Roy Moore. Russell Simmons. John Conyers. Seems like every day someone becomes another celebrity charged with sexual harassment. And the number of women who claim they were touched, grabbed and prodded is approaching the proverbial “cast of thousands.”

Make no mistake about it. Sexual harassment, whether it’s verbal or physical, is wrong. It takes gall for a man to treat a woman like a used facial tissue. It takes guts for a woman to come out and admit to being a victim of sexual mistreatment, whether it was 6 months ago or 66 months ago.

Yet, just as there are “50 shades of gray,” there are 50 shades of sexual harassment. Dropping your pants in front of a colleague to show off your equipment is one shade. Hinting that an attractive young intern can advance her career by sleeping with the boss is another shade. Hinting that her career will suffer by not sleeping with the boss — or reporting such activities — is a particularly lurid shade.

I have female friends who refer to me as “honey” or “sweetie” as a matter of course. As a man, I figure that’s just their style. And some buddies slap me on the back, share high-fives, fist bumps or even man hugs. No big deal either, but some see possible sexual harassment in even these simple actions.

Other people would say, “If only (blank) kept his pants zipped, this wouldn’t have happened.” (Even now, some people still point at Bill Clinton as the poster child for sexual harassment.) It’s easy to point a finger at your opponent — particularly your political opponent — and spot the sexual mote in his eye while ignoring the two-by-four in your own. Remember, however, when you point a finger at someone else, three fingers are pointing back at you.

As a young man, I was inundated with “sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll.” In college, Stephen Stills reminded me “if you can’t be with the one you love, honey, love the one you’re with.” Even toothpaste ads asked, “How’s your love life?” (If you used the wrong brand, of course, you had no love life.)

And it continues today. Between the latest sexual allegations, I have heard commercials that gave me pause. One described an “explosive” male enhancement pill claiming to be “Viagra on steroids.” Another invited me to visit a men’s clinic to “restore (my) youthful sex life.” Talk about mixed messages...

The problem of sexual harassment is as old as the Biblical account of Joseph and Pharaoh’s wife, and it isn’t going to go away any time soon. We can’t live with the old “boys will be boys” attitude of the past. Nor can we live in perpetual fear of saying or doing something that will come back to haunt us in the future.

We can choose to treat women — indeed, all people — with the respect with which we would like to be treated. Come to think of it, that’s as old as the Bible, too.

