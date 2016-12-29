The Geer Box: December 29, 2016

I first met Gregg McGee when I began working for Chuck Norman at WGNU Radio in the summer of 1974.

One of my first assignments was to record public service announcements featuring local activities. McGee’s PSA, for the Granite City Public Library, encouraged children to call the library for free recorded bedtime stories. It was one of the first I ever recorded.

Gregg and I would run into each other many times in the following years. We hit it off almost immediately because we were both what I refer to as “radio rats.” Gregg graduated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1972, and I was fresh from Lindenwood University, where we were both involved in our respective broadcast programs. It was not unusual to check out books from Gregg and chat merrily away about broadcast experiences — until we realized a customer was patiently waiting to check out books. That happened more often after I married, moved to Granite City, and brought in Jessie and Missy for their own library cards.

While Gregg hosted “Coffee Break” on the old Southwestern Cable system in Maryville, I returned to my first love of writing. In an article I wrote in 1997 for the now-defunct Metro-East Family Gazette, I focused on the changes in modern libraries, including the relatively new concepts of CD rentals and internet access. Gregg gave me enough material for at least two articles back then, but one can only say so much in 1,000 words.

If I wrote that article today, I would have to include the innovations that have followed since. Among them: the growth of cloud libraries, e-magazines, the beautiful remodeling of the main library, a 2014 art exhibition featuring the work of the late Gib Singleton, and a growing roster of visiting authors, including Granite City’s own Robert Olen Butler, who was valedictorian of the Class of 1963, two years before McGee graduated.

There’s a whole range of activities even Gregg couldn’t have imagined when he recorded his first Dial-a-Story — Ferdinand, the Bull — all those years ago. Among them: Family Game Nights for adults and children; Tales for Tails, a program in which children from kindergarten to eighth grade read to assistance dogs; and even Coloring and Coffee, a relaxing activity that embraces the adult coloring phenomenon.

I stopped by the main library recently and saw something on the electronic message board I’ve never seen outside many places, much less a library. Near a color flag displaying the local air quality (it was yellow that day), the board explained the effects of each level of pollution on human health.

Gregg McGee was honored Nov. 4 for his 48 years of service at a dinner at Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Granite City. I celebrated his career, our friendship, and for convincing me to become a lifetime member of the Six Mile Regional Library District.

And to think it began with a PSA. Thank you, Gregg.

