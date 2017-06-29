The Geer Box: June 29, 2017

For years, I thought yoga was something practiced by tiny tanned mystics who existed on vegetables and brown rice, twisted themselves into knots and beat out mean ragas on their tabla (think Indian bongos).

Then, some years back, Angie attended free outdoor yoga classes in Wilson Park. She sweated, she swatted bugs, she groaned, she ached all over. She became more flexible; she learned useful relaxation techniques. She liked it. She really liked it.

Fantastic, I thought. But how do you do yoga when you have the body of Santa Claus and the flexibility of a rusty robot? The answer came a few weeks ago when I saw a handout for chair yoga classes at the Harold Brown Recreation Center. “Anyone can do it! Regardless of age or condition, you can experience the benefits of yoga,” the copy proclaimed.

It isn’t free, I thought ($5 for one hour, from 9 to 10 a.m. Fridays), but there were no bugs, dirt or grass stains. And if I don’t like it? I’ve spent a whole lot more for a whole lot less. But how do you do yoga in a chair?

Easy. You sit on a chair or stand beside or behind the chair as you perform simple yoga positions such as Cow and Cat, Tree, and Goddess. If you can stretch gently, you can do it.

Even the older gentleman in the Blues cap and plaid shirt catty-corner from me did it as easily as I could. Fact is, he did it better.

The group leader, Cheryl Mefford, looked nothing like a tiny tanned mystic. She looked like someone I’d run into at the supermarket (and I did, at Shop ‘n Save, a short time after that first class). The music resembled nothing ever recorded by Ravi Shankar. And the centering instructions made it easy. “Feel the coolness of the air as you inhale. Feel the warmth of the air as you exhale.”

It didn’t take long to follow her instructions — but I followed them exactly backward. When her right arm went over her head, my left arm went over mine. Oops. Note to self: Don’t look in the mirror. Look at the instructor.

Then came the calf stretches. “Listen to your body and hear what it is telling you.”

What it was telling me cannot be reprinted in a family publication.

I was a little stiff and sore after that first meeting. I saw a couple of people from my church at the second meeting. At the third meeting, I saw their spouses. And I heard someone yell, “Hey, Chuck!” She was a member from my Wednesday morning Weight Watchers class. None of them resemble a tiny tanned mystic, either.

My Tree is still a little shaky, but my Standing Mountain pose is tall and steady. My body still talks to me, but the conversation is much more G-rated. And I’ve never felt better.

Before beginning any physical activity program, consult your physician. For more information about the chair yoga program, call 618-877-3059.

