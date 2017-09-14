The Geer Box: September 14, 2017

“But clouds got in my way ...” (from “Both Sides Now,” as recorded by Judy Collins)

If I had a dollar for every person who asked me in the weeks before Aug. 21, “Do you have any eclipse glasses?,” I would now have a rather nice windfall in the bank. Despite the clouds that got in my way in Granite City, the total solar eclipse deserved the clichéd description of “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Yet it’s true. Earth averages four to seven eclipses of all types every year, but this was the first one visible in the St. Louis area since 1442. That was a few lifetimes ago. Next one? 2505. A few lifetimes from now.

As we have learned and re-learned lately, eclipses occur when the moon crosses the path of the sun (solar eclipse) or when the moon enters the earth’s shadow (lunar eclipse). In fact, if the orbits of the sun, Earth and the moon were perfect circles, we would have two total eclipses every month: A lunar eclipse at the full moon, and a solar eclipse at the new moon. Unfortunately, they aren’t, so where and when eclipses occur are less predictable. The Great American Solar Eclipse was the first one truly visible anywhere in the U.S. since 1979.

I was feeling a little uneasy about the eclipse. I can understand why more primitive cultures beat drums, pray to their deities and even make sacrifices to keep the sun — the source of life — from destruction by a malevolent force or an angry animal. It’s unnerving to have the sky go dark at midday. It’s, as one of my fellow observers noticed, “creepy to hear crickets chirping at midday.” It’s weird to see the streetlights come on at 1:15 p.m., the peak of totality. Even with clouds in our way. Uneasy, indeed.

At the same time, it was beautiful: The sight of dusk all around you. The sudden coolness as the temperature dropped some 10 to 15 degrees. Hearing the sounds of birds and animals, confused by sudden twilight, go into nighttime mode at midday. And the fact that most of my neighbors, whom I don’t see or hear 99 percent of the time, came out to look, discuss, and communicate with each other more than I’ve seen in years. We think we know everything about the world, but a total solar eclipse proved all of us wrong.

Millions of those desirable safety glasses have now gone into either scrapbooks or scrap bins, depending on your perspective. And the opportunity for big bucks has vanished as well, unless you live in Carbondale. Suggestion: Don’t pitch yours just yet. There will be another total solar eclipse in Saluki country in April 2024. You may just find a market for one-owner certified pre-owned solar safety glasses.

Even if you’re not an entrepreneur, it’s nice to see a little bit of awe and wonder in our neighborhood, even for only one minute and some seconds. Even if clouds got in our way.

