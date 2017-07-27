The Geer Box: July 27, 2017

You’re starting to see them on cars now. You may even have them yourself. My wife won’t get new ones till next year, and you may not get them for your ride until as late as 2027. I’m referring to the new-design Illinois license plates.

I’m happy to see new plates for the first time since 2001, but I don’t like the “evil eye” Abraham Lincoln gives you as he stares at you from the new plates. I think they’re harder to see at night than the ones they’re replacing. (Any input from local law enforcement agencies would be appreciated.)

If you’re my age or older, you may remember getting new plates every single year, either through the Secretary of State’s office or your local bank. I remember producing a 1975 radio commercial on WGNU for what was then First Granite City National Bank. “And remember,” the late Shirley Adams proclaimed, “you can get the popular ‘GC’ license plate prefix only at First Bank.”

If your car bore a “GT” prefix, you got your plates at the former Granite City Trust and Savings Bank on Edison Avenue, where Jim’s Pawn and Jewelry resides today.

Illinois issued 6,217,700 license plates in 1978, according to the Secretary of State’s website. The next year, Illinois got its first multi-year license plates, with sticker updates, supposedly to save money.

The newest drivers got three-letter, three-digit plates, including my future wife. In a quirk of fate, she got a semi-personalized plate at no extra cost; her car still bears that tag today.

Maybe that’s where things went awry. The new three-letter, three-digit plates were soon joined by handicapped plates, to replace and supplement the mirror hang tags still in use today, and ham radio license plates. And then along came personalized and vanity plates.

At one point I would have snapped up “BNGOBRO” to reflect my love of hand drumming ... until the substantial extra cost stopped me right in mid-solo.

And in a flash followed plates supporting the environment, proclaiming you drive an antique car, cheering your favorite Chicago sports team (what, no Cardinals?), remembering 9/11, promoting education, the Rotary, Eagle Scouting and so many more worthy causes. There’s even a license plate for those who get their kicks on Route 66; if I had a Corvette, I’d reconsider the price and go for it.

All told, and not counting conventional passenger car, truck, trailer and motorcycle tags, you can choose among more than four dozen options. Virtually all of them can be personalized or vanity plates, too.

Today, there also are also plates with seven-digit numbers, one letter with six digits, and now two letters and five digits. To be sure, 2015 national figures show Illinois in fifth place, with 4.77 million automobile registrations alone.

Maybe that’s why it’ll take 10 years to replate every vehicle. And it could be worse. Missouri license plates now bear a mishmash of unrelated letters and numbers. Somehow, HL0-E5U doesn’t roll off the tongue as easily as FGJ-544.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter