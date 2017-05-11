The Geer Box: May 11, 2017

Chances are the following has happened to you if you’re a gun owner in Illinois:

YOU: “I’d like to purchase some ammo.”

CLERK: “May I see your FOID card, please?”

YOU: “Right here, buddy.” (Once in a while followed by a brief pause and frantic fumbling, but not often.)

Now imagine you’re a customer from Missouri:

YOU: “I’d like to purchase some ammo.”

CLERK: “May I see your FOID card, please?”

YOU: “What (the blank) is a FOID card?”

All Illinois residents, with few exceptions like on-duty military, must have a firearms owner identification card to legally buy or possess firearms and ammo. The law was passed in 1968, shortly after the federal Gun Control Act and following the killings of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. With the law-and-order furor back then, the idea should have swept the country. Some 50 years later, however, Illinois is one of only four states with such a requirement.

It’s no breeze to apply through the Illinois State Police website. After providing a photo ID and paying a $10 fee — by law — the state must grant you the card within 30 days if everything checks out. This includes a thorough criminal check that rules out everything from convictions for violent crimes and domestic violence to a history of mental illness. Yet as recently as 2013, delays of 60 days were common. And that was before the current budget impasse.

Meanwhile, non-Illinois residents who legally possess a firearm in their home state aren’t required to have a card while in Illinois. Even though you may not own a gun yourself, you must have a FOID card in Illinois to legally sell guns or ammo if you’re employed in a capacity to do so.

State Rep. Jerry Costello II (D-Smithton) has filed a bill, House Bill 3178, that would eliminate the requirement to possess a FOID card, bringing Illinois in line with neighboring states like as Missouri and Indiana, which adhere to federal guidelines (and don’t require cards). His argument is simple. Most criminals don’t worry about getting a gun legally. Or as my dad would have said, it keeps honest people honest.

Opponents, such as the Illinois Coalition Against Handgun Violence, says eliminating the FOID card would “put more people in harm’s way,” according to executive director Colleen Daley. While Daley cites the recent rash of shooting deaths in the Chicago area and plans to fight “tooth and nail” against House Bill 3178, Costello cites experiences in Chicago and Washington, D.C. — both of which had enacted firearms restrictions and had them overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court decisions. The year after those rulings, Costello said, “the crime rate actually went down.”

The Second Amendment ensures the right for every American to keep and bear arms. If 46 states enable firearm owners to buy, own and sell weapons in line with federal requirements, is it truly necessary for Illinoisans — and the residents of the other three states — to jump through another set of legislative hoops?

