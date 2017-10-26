The Geer Box: Oct. 26, 2017

The Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas reopened the usual reactions: Shock at the deaths of nearly 60 people (as this was written) and injuries to hundreds more. Heartbreaking stories of those people mowed down when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock rained bullets on thousands of people at a country music concert.

There was anger as the usual arguments were trotted out once again: “We need more gun control laws.” “When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.” And more anger as politicians on both sides once again drew battle lines in the sand.

Yet from what I’ve seen in the days after the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy, there’s another reaction: fear. I’ve seen customers give shotguns and rifles the examination Consumer Reports would give the latest new car. Now, if I hunted deer or ducks, I’d be picky, too. A rifle is a major investment worth some serious checking.

Then there was a customer who wanted to purchase a supply of .45-caliber ammunition. He studied the 50-, 100- and 200-count boxes on display and asked if there were any limits on how much he could buy. Once he learned there were none, he asked for all four of the 200-count boxes on the shelf. Why? His reply: “I just want to be ahead of the curve ... you never know.”

Which curve? Traditional gun proponents have dangled a dark, dangerous downhill road in front of us if gun controls are tightened. To them, the new bogeyman is some evil dark-government dictator who will take our guns away and tear the rest of the Constitution to pieces before marching our wives and little ones to concentration camps.

Or is it the curve that sways from a California McDonald’s to a Texas cafeteria, to Columbine to Fort Hood, to Sandy Hook, Aurora, and now to Las Vegas? A “dead man’s curve” that appears and disappears like a mirage until the next tragedy occurs?

Gun control advocates created the two-day background check that’s required, along with considerable paperwork, when you wish to purchase a firearm. Not to mention the FOID (firearm owner’s identification) card I discussed sometime back.

Yet Stephen Paddock legally purchased 33 guns in the 15 months before Las Vegas, some as recently as 3 days before the attack, jumping easily through the regulatory hoops. He legally purchased the “bump stocks” that made 12 of his semi-automatic rifles virtually automatic. Some Republicans are favoring a bill sponsored by Rep. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) that would ban bump stocks, but a similar proposal died in 2012. That curve? More like a straight shot to nowhere.

Many pro-gun types argue, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” So let’s try “people control.” No, it’s not something out of “1984.” It’s plain old self-control. It’s something only you can do. Not the NRA. Not a legislator. No one else. It isn’t easy, and it’s a tricky and tough curve to negotiate. But it may be the only way to stay ahead of the curve on gun violence.

