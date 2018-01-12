The great leap outward

The Chinese government announced (in between their usual official government crackdowns on freedoms and infringing on human rights) that they were going boldly to where no man has gone before, and I don’t mean the women’s restroom.

They announced, with typical bureaucratic efficiency, that last year they stood before a great abyss and this year they were going a step further. They announced that not only are they going to the moon; they’re going to land on the far side of the moon.

Now some would want to correct you and say the dark side of the moon, but I would have to correct them. You see, there is no dark side of the moon. That was a fairy tale your science teacher told you so you wouldn’t ever try to go there. At least until you were 21. And even then without a flashlight.

You see the moon and the earth are what you call “tidally locked,” meaning the moon revolves once on its axis for every time it goes around the Earth. The so-called “dark side” actually gets light from the sun; it’s just that it’s always opposite the earth so no one on earth has ever really seen it. Hey, maybe it doesn’t exist at all and the moon is flat like the Earth.

When the Chinese made this announcement, a spokesman for the band Pink Floyd was livid and demanded the Chinese pay royalties and patent infringement penalties for stealing their title from the 1973 album “Dark Side of the Moon.” After a third-grade science student barely 9 years old explained to the band that there is no dark side of the moon (see above), lawyers for the rock group said to never mind.

So the Chinese are now aficionados for lunar exploration. That would officially qualify them as lunatics, at least in my book. I guess they would have to be for wanting to land on the side of the moon where nobody could see them. I guess a selfie will have to suffice as proof they actually made it.

The reason nobody was ever interested in landing on the far side of the moon was that radio communications with earth are not possible from there. During our six trips to the moon (if you believe in that sort of thing) NASA always lost contact with the orbiting spacecraft while it rounded the far side of the moon. So there was a communications blackout, which is something the Chinese are very good at if they don’t like what you’re saying.

One final note. In a few years, the Chinese plan on sending a probe all the way to the far side of the sun to observe the solar plexus. They’re also planning on sending it at night so it doesn’t burn up. Who said they’re novices at this kind of thing?

