The great stock market burp

“Fasten your seat belts ... it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

Bette Davis’ classic line in the 1950 movie “All About Eve” referred to a feud between an aging actress and a rising starlet. Yet the recent ups and downs in the stock market are making investors wonder if they should double up on the Dramamine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked at 26,616.71 on Jan. 26, then closed Feb. 5 at 25,345.75. That was down 1,270.96 in just seven trading days, including a drop of 1,175.21 on Feb. 5 alone. That’s rough stuff, all right. Some people think this could be the bursting of another financial bubble, and the start of a downturn that would make the Great Recession look like a Sunday school picnic. Some even hint it’s time to load up on gold, silver, generators, and freeze-dried foods.

Since then, we’ve had more than a few economic “burps.” While most investment experts have forgotten more than I’ll ever know about the ins and outs of business, my choice of “burp” is easy to understand. If the current economic recovery continues into May 2019, it will become the third-longest uptrend in U.S. history. Ninety-five months. One month short of eight years. And most experts say a correction — a readjustment — occurs once every 10 months.

This overstuffed economy didn’t happen all at once. Think of it as going to all-you-can-eat buffet on an empty stomach. First, you take a tentative nibble here and there, then as you find other enticing goodies, you eat more, and more, and more. Then you realize your over-expanding stomach could pop the buttons off your shirt. And did I mention the possibility of upset stomach, indigestion, heartburn, nausea, etc.?

In our buffet setting, an Alka-Seltzer or a spoonful of Pepto-Bismol would quickly reduce that overstuffed feeling. A simple, discreet burp into your napkin would also release the pressure and settle the stomach without resorting to something stronger that may produce unpleasant side effects.

In an economic setting, overexpansion could be controlled by increasing interest rates and cutting back on new hiring. But a “plop-plop, fizz-fizz” quick-fix could cause more than just a carbonated feeling or a darkened tongue. Cooling off the economy too quickly could wipe out all the positive effects of the expansion. Investors could suffer economic heartburn as they see their gains disappear. A slower, more discreet “burp” is what’s needed.

The early February nosedive could be linked to the State of the Union address and some serious profit-taking. Even so, this is not the time to panic. On Black Monday — Oct. 28, 1987 — the stock market lost nearly 23 percent of its value. The DJIA closed at 1,738.34, down 508 points. One observer even noted that, in terms of the percentage of overall investments lost, the Feb. 5 stumble didn’t even make the top 20 Worst list. It came in at No. 45.

So fasten your seat belts. Keep the Pepto handy, too. It’s going to be the bumpy ride of a more normal economy.

