The hot corner

My latest stop took me to a fairly new Italian eatery in western Madison County.

The corner restaurant is tucked away on a side street in this community. It sits on a one-way street with a large parking lot kind of hidden behind it. It can be a little tricky to get to, but it’s worth it.

You enter into a small vestibule from the street before going into the restaurant. Once inside it was much bigger than I expected. You first see the hostess station, from which someone will lead you to a seat.

A few wooden tables are sprinkled throughout the front portion of the restaurant, including some in front of a giant picture window peeking out over the street.

If you walk to the left from the hostess station, you will see the dining room wraps around to the back of the building with more seating and even a small bar with high chairs for patrons. There are more light-colored wooden tables and chairs and a long white bench with tables placed in front of it.

There’s a quiet, relaxing ambiance here with the dark wood floors and white walls. It’s set up for a good date night spot or for a quiet lunch or dinner with a small group of friends.

As for the food, my dining companion and I were eager to get a glimpse at the menu.

Our server was very helpful discussing the daily specials with us, and I decided to jump on one of those. My choice was lobster and shrimp ravioli in an alfredo sauce. It was accompanied by a dinner salad and, of course, I had to tack on an appetizer. I went with fried risotto balls.

The dinner salad arrived first and there was nothing really special about it, until I added the house dressing I ordered. The house dressing here is a creamy Italian, and boy, oh boy, was it delicious. It had an amazingly sweet and creamy taste that made the rest of the salad pop in flavor. Everything seemed to become creamier from the lettuce to the tomato to the onions. It was a great start to the experience.

Next came the risotto balls. If you’re not familiar with risotto, it’s an Italian rice dish cooked in a broth into a creamy concoction. Here that risotto is mixed with cheese, deep fried, sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese and served with a red sauce.

They arrived as eight bite-sized golden brown balls. Each bite was chock full of creamy rice, but I was expecting a little more cheese to make the flavor burst more. The red sauce offered a strong, sweet flavor that added to the dish, along with the grated Parmesan sprinkled on top. It was a good starter.

When the main course showed up, I could tell I was in for a treat just by its appearance. The plump ravioli were swimming in a creamy white alfredo sauce and finished off with a dusting of grated Parmesan. I added some black pepper and dug in.

I really got a strong flavor from the lobster when I bit into my first ravioli. It was definitely the stronger of the two tastes over the shrimp, but both were there. Then you throw in the rich and heavy alfredo sauce, and it made for a great main course.

Since this was on special, it’s not available every day. Some of the cool options available daily include bosco sticks and stuffed mushrooms on the appetizer menu, Italian beef and sausage sandwiches, St. Louis-style thin-crust pizza and several pastas.

I was intrigued by the Italian sausage pasta with Hill-made Italian sausage topped with provolone and Parmesan cheeses, served over penne noodles and tossed in a red sauce. The bacon and mushroom alfredo, as well as the pesto penne with grilled chicken, looked good, too.

My friend went with a turkey sandwich for his order, which was served with a side of homemade chips. It was served on a French bread roll. He said he enjoyed it.

I wish I would have had room for dessert, which included cheesecake, gooey butter cake and cannoli.

They also have a selection of domestic and imported beers along with some local craft options and wine served by the glass and bottle.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this Italian eatery located in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

ANSWER: Decaro’s, 602 E. Third St. in Alton