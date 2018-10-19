The hunter becomes the hunted

Let the past die.

It's not without irony that this is the underlying message woven throughout the new "Halloween," and yet the film can't seem to stop looking back.

Technically a sequel rather than a remake to the iconic 1978 slasher (despite sharing the same title), it is enough of a retread that even "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" must be raising its eyebrows.

In a well-publicized move, this film attempts to erase the notorious multiple timeless of the last eight Myers-themed films in the franchise (including the fact that serial killer Michael and "the-one-that-got-away" Laurie Strode are actually brother and sister), using only the events of the original.

This time, Michael has been in custody since that first killing spree, and escapes 40 years later to don his featureless mask once again and finish the job. Laurie, meanwhile, is a paranoid, twice-divorced survivor with some serious baggage, terrified that her stalker will return...while also relishing the moment when he does (once again, Jamie Lee Curtis knocks an off-kilter performance out of the park).

But while trying hard to eradicate so much of the mythos from the franchise embedded into the minds of fans (including three other performances by Curtis as Laurie), this 2018 entry puzzlingly reminds those same fans of those entries at every opportunity. In addition to kids on the street bumping into Michael and the reappearance of the "ghost sheet" from the original 1978 film, there are also nods to other entries in the franchise, such as Michael's encounter with a sandwich-making woman from "Halloween II," and the comedic banter between cops reminiscent of the slapstick missteps in "Halloween 5."

Actually, this newest entry has more "laugh out loud" moments than any other in the series, thanks in large part to a terrific performance by wisecracking newcomer Jibrail Nantambu as Julian, the unfortunate "babysat kid" for this go round. In fact, his timing and execution are the main reasons the comedy fits into a horror film as seamlessly as it does.

Also turning in terrific performances are Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as Laurie's daughter and granddaughter, respectively. Haluk Bilginer, however, is a poor substitute for Donald Pleasence as Michael's doctor; he never quite gels with the rest of the cast.

To no one's surprise, the final 45 minutes are laced with tension and full of grip-your-armrest moments, and John Carpenter's classic musical score is left intact to enhance the impact.

What is surprising is the level of ferocity, rage and diabolical plotting Laurie uses to exact revenge on Michael, and that is where I feel this film makes its largest blunder. Without the familial angle, Michael is really just a killer, and Laurie is really just one of his intended targets that got away. There is really not a good explanation as to why both are so completely obsessed with one another. This was the perfect opportunity to explore the real impact of PTSD, and yet it is presented in a very matter-of-fact way, without much depth.

I think that Curtis' performance in the underrated "Halloween H2O" as a terrified alcoholic desperately trying to escape from her big brother's shadow had much more emotional impact than her "alternate universe 2018" hurdles. As with everything she does, Curtis tears up her performance; she was just more limited with what she had to work with this time.

The best sequel in the franchise? Not so much, although it reflects current politics and prejudices more than any of the others. While this latest entry is a great night at the theater and a lot of fun, I recommend your annual Oct. 31 couch marathon tradition to be Halloweens 1, 2, and H2O. Those three horror classics tell a complete storyline and will make you want to keep the lights on until Christmas.

Rated R, 3 1/2 stars