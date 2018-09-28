The ins and outs of insurance

Terry Dossett

So. Now you’ve got a brand new car.

It’s quite an improvement over that ‘56 Ford sedan with rusted-out floor boards and Swiss cheese rear fenders. The same car in which you took your girl to the senior prom. The same car that got you to and from classes at ten below zero ... ­when it would start.

Insurance is one of those nondescript items that when you buy it, all you’ve got is a piece of paper written in Sanskrit and the “peace of mind” that goes with it. It’s one of those things you have to BUY before you can USE it.

Your agent (or Flo, if you buy it off the internet) tries to explain using fluent Sanskrit with a smattering of the native language of the Philippines. It’s an old but true statement that “your insurance is only as good as your agent.”

Liability protects you and your assets if you run into someone either in a car, truck, or even as a pedestrian. It does not protect your car.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist protects you if the schlub who hits you has no insurance or not enough of it to help with your injuries. Again, you car is not protected for physical damage.

Liability and uninsured-underinsured is usually the least expensive line item on an auto policy. So carry plenty of it to protect your assets. I can’t stress that enough. If you have a home and other assets in excess of $100,000, please carry in excess of that amount. State minimum liability is a joke that was supposed to drive down premiums. When did your premium go down last?

Collision protects your car if you do something dumb, like rear-end a guy at a stop sign, or total it by rolling over down a 45-foot hill. There’s usually a higher deductible for collision, which is appropriate because collision is usually your fault.

Comprehensive coverage is for fire, theft, glass breakage, hail, flood, you hit a deer, or the like — stuff that’s not your fault. If you swerve to hit a deer and hit a telephone pole, that is now collision. By all means, when pressed, hit the deer! Smearing a bloody chicken on your fender is not recommended if you want to make it look like a comp claim. That’s fraud, and that’s illegal. Uninsured motorist property damage is when somebody runs into you, has no insurance, and this coverage does protect your car. Of course there are other endorsements that can be added to your policy such as road service, etc., at additional, though nominal, cost.

The bottom line is the premium, or what you have to pay in order to be covered. Premiums are always determined on a claim-made basis and by your location. If you live in a ZIP code that has greater claims experience than a rural ZIP code with fewer people, your premiums will be greater. Also, your relative age and driving experience will influence premium cost up or down. Too many tickets or accidents, and you may well be out of luck.

The age of your vehicle is also a factor, as well as the price. Obviously a Yugo (if you can find one and have the courage to actually drive one) will have a lesser premium compared to a Jaguar or Mercedes.

And every company and state is going to be different. If your name is Denise and you live in Broward County, Fla., or Jameel and you live in Apache County, N.M., your premiums may be miles apart in amount.

But the real test of an insurance company is how you will be handled when you do make a claim. Some companies will argue over the cost of a stainless steel screw, while others will try their very best to treat you like family.

