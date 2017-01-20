The more difficult route

Nearly one in three disabled Americans lives in poverty. I should know. I live with a psychiatric disability, and in what constitutes poverty here in America. I’ve lived 45 years, and for the first time since high school, I do not have my own transportation.

I married young and divorced in my thirties. I experienced homelessness and health care challenges that nobody chooses. I was told I would never work again due to a psychiatric disability. I’m not sure which was worse — hearing that awful ugly lie or believing it.

For many years, I was paralyzed with fear. The moment I would start to get hope that things could actually get better, my dreams were dashed with one financial crisis after another. I’ll never forget the year gas prices skyrocketed. Suddenly my freedom to come and go nearly disappeared.

I volunteered. I acquired job skills along the way. I began to believe that maybe I could work. Public programs that had once saved my life began to prepare me for employment. I found that having the flexibility to set my own schedule was a key to my success.

Along the way, I learned that worse than any physical poverty is a poverty of spirit; a false belief that things cannot change for the better. People with disabilities sometimes experience this kind of spiritual poverty, but more frequently, it is inflicted upon us by people without disabilities.

Think about your place of employment. What percentage of your co-workers have a disability of any kind? According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “Only one-third (32 percent) of working-age people with disabilities were employed … compared to over two-thirds (72.7 percent) of people without disabilities.”

One in five people have a disability and we can work if we can get hired.

Recently, a colleague shared with me that he did not want to disclose he lived with a mental health condition because previous disclosure had negatively impacted an employment opportunity. Another colleague began writing for a national publication using a pseudonym for the very same reason.

Disclosure of any nature is a personal choice. It was a choice for me to disclose in this article I have no means of transportation. I risk losing social capital and, particularly with people who know me from afar, I risk losing your expectation of both capability and excellence.

It doesn’t matter that I will walk an hour in bitter cold temperatures so I can keep an appointment with you, because nobody wants to ask anybody to walk an hour in cold weather. Instead, it’s easier for me to not tell you I no longer have transportation so you will not treat me any differently.

I have opted for the more difficult route because, in the long run, silence almost always becomes an enemy of our souls. It robs us of the chance to live in authentic relationships with one another and steals the opportunity to truly rejoice with others when we are victorious over complex life circumstances.

Not having transportation has taken a huge chunk of my time and energy, which negatively impacts my work schedule. Like having mental health challenges, it’s not the lifestyle I chose or want, but it is the lifestyle I have and perhaps is cultivating opportunities for me to discover the best version of myself.

The question I want to leave you with is, “What makes you victorious?” What part of your life is worth disclosing with people you trust who will celebrate with you once you have conquered the mountains of silence? Climbing those treacherous mountains gives new meaning to the word “victorious.”

