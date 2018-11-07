The morning after Election Day

Geer Box

“Oh, can’t you see the morning after? It’s waiting right outside the storm...” Or is it? The backbiting, bashing and trashing in the months before the Nov. 6 midterm elections were enough to make even Maureen McGovern weep.

I registered to vote in the summer of 1971, at the crest of 18-year-old registration (“Old enough to fight? Old enough to vote”). With one exception, I have voted in every election since 1972.

As a talk show host on WGNU, I saw and heard it all. I dealt with callers who were convinced presidents from Jimmy Carter to George H.W. Bush were stooges of the Rockefeller/Illuminati crowd. One caller claimed Ronald Wilson Reagan was the Antichrist because there were six letters in each of his names (6-6-6). And I had one colleague whose theme song openly promoted “revolution in the air.” You may remember the late Lizz Brown was actively involved in public protests. And arrested.

My friends, they were a breeze. I daresay Claire McCaskill’s comment about “normal people can afford private planes” made me laugh. I am disgustingly normal (whatever “normal” means these days) and I can’t afford a balsa-wood airplane powered by rubber bands.

The spot depicting J.B. Pritzker being married to Mike Madigan, with its tag “I now pronounce Illinois (bleep),” had something to irritate everyone from those supporting same-sex marriage to advocates of polite speech. (No, wait. John Anderson used the impolite term for “bovine excrement” in his third-party 1980 presidential campaign and barely anyone batted an eye.)

And if I never hear the phrases “Joe Bleaux is wrong for (blank)” or “Jayne Dowe-Seadough has gone Washington” again, it’ll only be because I forgot to put in my hearing aids. Much less the phrase “this country stands at a crossroads, and this may be our last chance to change it.”

It’s been a few days since the votes were counted. (And by the way, if you didn’t vote, you have no one to blame but yourself if you didn’t like the results.) You’ve taken the signs out of your yard. You’ve dumped all the political-related paper into the recycling bins (thanks!). Some of you are even boldly answering the phone without looking at the caller ID first.

Don’t doubt me (now where have I heard that?). We have major issues in this country. Immigration, taxes, employment, balance of trade, climate change, energy, health care, education, violence in public places, racism ... you no doubt can add your own and still not cover everything.

If we spent as much time and energy working together to solve those problems, instead of drawing red and blue lines in the sand and posting and sharing snarky comments that you’d never say to your Facebook friends’ faces, much less in polite company, there is still a possibility we can “see a morning after.” It’s still waiting there, outside the political storm.

And, again borrowing from Ms. McGovern ...”it’s not too late, not while we’re living ... let’s put out our hands in time.”